Learn risk factors during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in women. In fact, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. It is so common that most of us know at least one woman who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and, sadly, we probably know someone who has died from it. We are losing too many women – too many mothers, daughters, sisters and friends – to breast cancer.

This month, you might see the pink ribbons – a reminder that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. So, let's talk about breast cancer this year. Educate yourself and discuss it with others in your community.

There are a variety of risk factors for breast cancer – some of which we can take steps to mitigate.

Risk Factors You Can Change

• Physical activity. Women who are not physically active have a higher risk of getting breast cancer.

• Weight. Older women who are overweight or obese have a higher risk of getting breast cancer than those at a normal weight.

• Hormone therapy. Some forms of hormone replacement therapy (those that include both estrogen and progesterone) taken during menopause can raise risk for breast cancer when taken for more than five years. Certain oral contraceptives (birth control pills) also have been found to raise breast cancer risk.

• Reproduction. Having the first pregnancy after age 30, not breastfeeding and never having a full-term pregnancy can raise breast cancer risk.

• Alcohol. Studies show that a woman's risk for breast cancer increases with the more alcohol she drinks.

• Research suggests that other factors such as smoking, exposure to cancer-causing chemicals and changes in other hormones due to night shift working also may increase breast cancer risk.

Risk Factors You Cannot Change

• Age. The risk for breast cancer increases with age. Most breast cancers are diagnosed after age 50.

• Genetics. Women who have inherited changes (mutations) to certain genes, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2, are at higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

• Reproductive history. Starting menstrual periods before age 12 and menopause after age 55 expose women to hormones longer, raising their risk of getting breast cancer.

• Dense breasts. Dense breasts have more connective tissue than fatty tissue, which can sometimes make it hard to see tumors on a mammogram.

• Personal history of breast cancer or certain non-cancerous breast diseases. Women who have had breast cancer once are more likely to get breast cancer a second time. Some non-cancerous breast diseases such as atypical hyperplasia or lobular carcinoma in situ are associated with a higher risk of getting breast cancer.

• Family history of breast or ovarian cancer. A woman's risk for breast cancer is higher if family member(s) have had breast or ovarian cancer. Having a first-degree male relative with breast cancer also raises a woman's risk.

• Previous treatment using radiation therapy. Women who had radiation therapy to the chest or breasts (for instance, treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma) before age 30 have a higher risk of getting breast cancer later in life.

• Exposure to the drug diethylstilbestrol (DES). DES was given to some pregnant women in the U.S. between 1940 and 1971 to prevent miscarriage. Women who took DES, or whose mothers took DES while pregnant with them, have a higher risk of breast cancer.

If you have breast cancer risk factors, talk with your doctor about ways you can lower your risk and about screening for breast cancer.

Get screened. Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early when it is easier to treat. Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.

The UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute offers a Patient Navigation Program that can help you schedule appointments for screening tests, follow up visits and other care recommended by your doctor.

Our team is dedicated to improving cancer care for EVERYONE in Arkansas. You do not need to receive care at UAMS to participate in the program. To learn more about the program, call 1-855-569-3691 or email us at [email protected]

To fill out our navigation referral form, visit redcap.link/NavigationReferral.

