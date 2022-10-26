Hobbs State Park hosting fall foliage photoshoot

Photo submitted Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is partnering with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas to lead a fall foliage photoshoot at the park starting at 7 a.m, Sunday, Nov. 6. The tour will leave the parking lot of the Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Highway 12, just west of the visitor's center. Participants should bring their cameras and tripods. Experienced photographers will be on site to offer assistance and suggestions. If lake levels are low enough, the group plans to hike along the lakeshore to photograph the early morning sunlight over the bluffs and tree line. For more information, contact Steve Chyrchel at [email protected] or call 479-789-5000.

Staff report