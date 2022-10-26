The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hobbs State Park hosting fall foliage photoshoot

by Staff report | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted fall foliage

Photo submitted Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is partnering with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas to lead a fall foliage photoshoot at the park starting at 7 a.m, Sunday, Nov. 6. The tour will leave the parking lot of the Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Highway 12, just west of the visitor's center. Participants should bring their cameras and tripods. Experienced photographers will be on site to offer assistance and suggestions. If lake levels are low enough, the group plans to hike along the lakeshore to photograph the early morning sunlight over the bluffs and tree line. For more information, contact Steve Chyrchel at [email protected] or call 479-789-5000.

Photo submitted Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is partnering with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas to lead a fall foliage photoshoot at the park starting at 7 a.m, Sunday, Nov. 6. The tour will leave the parking lot of the Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Highway 12, just west of the visitor's center. Participants should bring their cameras and tripods. Experienced photographers will be on site to offer assistance and suggestions. If lake levels are low enough, the group plans to hike along the lakeshore to photograph the early morning sunlight over the bluffs and tree line. For more information, contact Steve Chyrchel at [email protected] or call 479-789-5000.

Photo submitted Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is partnering with the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas to lead a fall foliage photoshoot at the park starting at 7 a.m, Sunday, Nov. 6. The tour will leave the parking lot of the Van Winkle trailhead on the north side of Highway 12, just west of the visitor's center. Participants should bring their cameras and tripods. Experienced photographers will be on site to offer assistance and suggestions. If lake levels are low enough, the group plans to hike along the lakeshore to photograph the early morning sunlight over the bluffs and tree line. For more information, contact Steve Chyrchel at [email protected] or call 479-789-5000.

Staff report

Print Headline: Hobbs State Park hosting fall foliage photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT