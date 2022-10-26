Follow The Trail of Fear

The annual Bella Vista Trail of Fear is ready for viewing.

A growing group of area homeowners who enjoy decorating for Halloween have transformed their houses to a Trail of Fear for spectators to drive by and enjoy.

According to posts on social media, this trail is fueled by scary -- and not-so-scary -- decorations with an open invitation for individuals to drive by and follow the trail in the evenings through Halloween to admire the hard work each of the homeowners has put into their display.

Fright and delight await, so get out there on the road tonight!

The Trail of Fear has a google map of all homes on the trail at:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1PmPuV3OyUsaiAkSCAMoDsxc3gbJv4DE&fbclid=IwAR34brt6REa1ITN0InPIE4H0iRhQUNkzARs010iXKcsKnKNROE-qS71Neag&ll=36.452085471461864%2C-94.22177980000001&z=11

The homes include: 81 Lancaster Dr.; 79 Lancaster Dr.; 77 Lancaster Dr.; 27 Chapel Ln.; 4 Beeston Ln.; 6 Nottingham Dr.; 50 Hatcher Dr.; 19 Wincanton Ln.; 8 Holt Ln.; 36 Basildon Dr.; 31 Wentworth Dr.; 1 Glenbarr Ln.; 12 Sandwick Pl.; 36 Eddleston Dr.; 13 Selland Dr.; 5 S Brent Ln.; 3 Faye Ln.; 3 Leo Cir.; and 1965 Collins Dr.