CWRT program to explore historical documents of Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will host author David Todd at its next meeting to be held Thursday, nov. 3, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum beginning at 7 p.m.

The subject of Todd's presentation will be a closer look at the primary documents of the Civil War time period. In the Information Age, there is no end to the historical documents that are readily available. History books have always given readers a filtered version of what happened in the past and now the original documents can be read to let readers come to their own conclusions.

This is the premise behind the Documenting America book series. For the Civil War Edition, the book looks at a mixture of Civil War documents (1861-1865) from both the North and the South, documents that describe war aims, battle results and homefront issues. The book takes 27 documents from while the war was being fought, pulls a long excerpt from them, briefly discusses them in context of the times, and links the documents as being relevant to issues we face today.

The program will highlight some of the documents and describe how the book is put together. The goal of the book is the same as is the rest of the series: to encourage the seeking out and reading of the original documents.

Todd, a native of Rhode Island, arrived in northwest Arkansas in 1991 via a circuitous route that took him to Kansas City, Saudi Arabia, North Carolina and Kuwait. He worked as a civil engineer for 45 years, mostly in public infrastructure projects. He began writing creatively in 2000 and has 40 items (books, short stories and poetry) self-published via Amazon and other sites. His books include novels and non-fiction, with a little poetry on the side. He is married to Lynda, with adult children in West Texas and Chicago.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the The Civil War, to promote historical, educational and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the War. The Round Table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, located at 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The museum is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road.

For further information please contact BVCWRT President Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049 or email at [email protected]