COLUMN: How my sister’s pomegranate-colored shirt became a banner

Today is the last Wednesday of the month, the last edition of The Weekly Vista we'll be publishing this month, which is October but also celebrated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

I hope none of you have been touched by this horrible disease, but unfortunately I would imagine that's not the case. In my family, we lost my mother to breast cancer in 1994, just after her 61st birthday, and my older sister to the disease a day before her 41st birthday.

Now my "baby sister," Cara Dollins, who lives in Fayetteville, has her story to tell. I offered her this space to tell it this week and I hope you'll read -- and heed -- the words of her story.

Do you have a pomegranate-colored t-shirt? Before you answer me with a resounding "No," I ask you to please hear me out! For your answer to the question might possibly change in the next few minutes of reading. You see, I believe we all have a pomegranate-colored t-shirt or, at least, something very much like it.

Most of us adults have experienced at least one -- if not a few -- moments in each of our lives when we receive news that is very sudden, unexpected and possibly even life-altering. For some of us, one of these moments could have been hearing from our spouse that they are seeking a divorce. For others, maybe we have received news in a moment of the death of a loved one. For so many of us, we will never forget the moment when we heard that the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City had been hit by a commercial airliner to set off a chain reaction of other events.

It is often in these unsettling moments that our brains tend to latch onto some insignificant or possibly unrelated detail of the environment surrounding the situation. For example, we might remember a song that was playing on the radio at the time, a smell that was present in the air or the place where we were when we received the news. I mean, if you were around when The King of Rock and Roll tragically died, you probably have always remembered exactly where you were when you first got word of what had happened ... not that the place where you were was of any importance at all to the report you received.

For me, Monday, October 3, 2022 was one of those life-altering news days.

In the previous weeks, I had been to The Breast Center in Fayetteville for a mammogram. They had called me back the following Friday to have a needle biopsy taken of an area that the doctor thought looked suspicious on my left breast at 12 o'clock. At this point in my recounting of events, I wish to make myself clear. My doctor didn't perform the needle biopsy at 12 o'clock p.m., but alternatively, the area of suspicion was at the 12 o'clock position in my left breast.

At the time, the doctor said that there was not a palpable lump, but there did exist an 11 millimeter area of what appeared to be calcifications. I thought to myself, why are these kinds of things always measured using the metric system?! But, I soon realized that we were looking at an area just under half an inch.

Before my husband and I left our meeting with the doctor after the biopsy, I also thought to myself, "Why do these kinds of procedures always happen where you have to wait for results over a weekend?!" It did work out nicely, though, because over the weekend, my family and I did a lot of reading on reputable websites and tried to educate ourselves on calcifications in anticipation of the pathology report that would be coming back to the doctor and us the following week.

So ... getting back to the pomegranate-colored t-shirt. When Monday afternoon arrived, I was wearing said T-shirt when the doctor happened to call to go over the pathology report with my husband and me. We laid on the bed as I put her on speaker to have the conversation. From the very moment she stated "Ductal Carcinoma in Situ" I simply cannot recall very much of the remainder of the several-minute conversation that took place between the three of us, including questions from us and answers from the doctor. The diagnosis was what was suspected by all of us and what I thought I had prepared myself for so well, yet I still didn't feel very prepared to hear it at that moment. Although, I do still remember what T-shirt I was wearing that day (you know the one).

I'm so glad that my sweet husband was with us on the phone call. Now I know firsthand why it is often advised to have a supportive person with you on important doctor visits. That person can also help by providing another set of listening ears when yours might seem to short-circuit on you.

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ: cancer in a duct. In true medical fashion, they did add a touch of Latin in the name for all of us to be able to learn something new – in Situ (translates to "situated in the original place"), clarifying that it has not spread to another area.

I've thought so much these past three weeks about the day of the diagnosis and how it has and will change my life, although I do not want it to completely define my life. Hopefully, I will continue to view it as just a bump in the road and as a guide in future decision-making regarding matters of health. I've already had several doctor visits since then and each one leaves me more empowered to work with the medical staff to fight this thing and tell it, "good riddance," except in Latin, of course. According to Google Translate, that would be, "BONUM EST FACIET!!" I've also thought about the coincidence of having been diagnosed during October, which has been named Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985.

I hope that by telling my story, it will spark you to think about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, not just as a cause with a pink ribbon, but as a time for you to think about how it applies to you and where you are in your health journey. Whether that means scheduling your first mammogram, getting back into regular mammograms after that covid break, asking your doctor about genetic testing and MRI screenings if you are considered at high risk from family history (as I am) or making sure that you know how to perform a monthly self-exam and are diligent about it in between your mammograms. Even men can get breast cancer, so if there is a family history, it is important to talk with a doctor about what precautionary measures you can take.

As for my pomegranate-colored t-shirt, there was a quick minute that I thought I would burn it so it would never again appear in my closet and remind me of that fateful October 3, 2022, phone call. But, the more I thought about it, I decided to keep the shirt. Hopefully, it will serve as a gentle reminder to myself throughout the journey of just how far I've come.

-- Cara Dollins

