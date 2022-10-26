Cards and Games

Thursday

Walk-in Bridge

Winners Oct. 13 were: first, Marlene Kellogg; second, Tim Spaight; third, Anita Ebert.

Thursday-Tuesday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 13 were: North-South -- Curt and Carol Castle; East-West -- Jeff LaCaze and Michael Foley

Winners Oct. 18 were: North-South -- Martha Kolb and Katy Phillips; East-West -- Michael Foley and Fay Frey

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome!

Saturday Concordia

Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 15 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Bill Armstrong, Ray Dore, Warren Hunter, Sam Brehm, and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Jerry Yarno, and Ron Madsen.

Monday

Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Oct. 17 in the game of golf were: Table One -- first, Sharon Bower first; second, Bob Bower. Table Two -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marj Shafer.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 18 were: first -- Chuck and Dottie Seeley; second -- Jim and Janet Callarman; third -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; fourth tie -- Stan and Melodee Neukircher, Marvin Parvi and Chris King. Honorable mention -- Bob and Bev Wilson.

Play starts at St. Bernard's church in the Parrish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m., Tuesday night. If interested in joining us, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Wednesday Mexican

Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 19 were: first -- Andy Pilkerton; second -- Alice Dickey.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]