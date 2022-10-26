Benton County voting centers

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, school board races and judicial runoffs began Monday.

Voters may vote at any center in their county of residence. Voter must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

Voting will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the following sites in Benton County:

• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• Benton County Election Commission, 2109 W. Walnut St., Rogers

• County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Voting will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 4 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7 at the following sites:

• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

• Centerton Community Building, 20 Main St., Centerton

• Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

• Rogers Convention Center, 3303 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy., Rogers

Voting will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 7 at the following site:

• Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Voting will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 4 at the following sites:

• Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Pl., Lowell

• New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista

Voting will be from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 4 at the following sites:

• Gravette Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette

• NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield