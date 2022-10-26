Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 10

12:01 p.m. Police received a report at Pinion Valley Storage of illegal dumping at the property.

9:56 p.m. Police arrested Robert Lee Stephens, 55, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop on Manchester Drive.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

6:18 p.m. Police arrested Jade Neal, 52, in connection with a warrant following a call for suspicious activity on Suits Us.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

11:17 a.m. Police received a report on Leyland Drive that a construction crew was playing loud music. Police responded and asked the crew to turn the music down.

11:55 p.m. Police arrested Zachary Dean Myers, 31, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and faulty tail light during a traffic stop at Casey's General Store on Riordan.

Thursday, Oct. 13

9:17 a.m. Police received a report on Bewdley Circle that someone may have tried to get into a home. The doggy door was at an angle as if someone had tried to take it out, and the door was open about a foot. Extra patrol was assigned to the home.

Friday, Oct. 14

4:49 p.m. Police arrested Amy Williams, 46, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard.

Saturday, Oct. 15

2:40 p.m. Police received a report on Lambeth Drive that some neighbor kids accidentally shot a window on the reporting person's home.

Sunday, Oct. 16

8:54 p.m. Police arrested Robert Clayton Sykes, 31, in connection with warrants and careless driving during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and U.S. Highway 71.