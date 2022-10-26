Bella Vista Club News

Laureate Alpha Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Lori Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 12, with Betty Boling-Stull acting as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Ricki Landowski. Committee reports were given with the Social Committee reporting on a "Fire Pit" party that was held at the home of Hannah Garvin on Oct. 21, which included guests. Secret Sister Halloween gifts were passed around. An article entitled "If I Were the Devil" written by Paul Harvey in 1965, was read by Program Chairman Lori Langley.

Andante Music Club

Andante Music Club will present a program of "Sacred Music" at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Pianists Gloria Febro Grilk, Pam Meyer, Marilyn Lee, Garth Smith and Yvonne Washer will perform. All Andante performances are free and open to the public. Visit the website: andantemusicclub.org for more information or email club president Betty L. Pierce at [email protected]

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, with social time at 5:30 p.m. The topic is "Ask a Master Gardener" with a panel of members answering questions about gardens. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street, Bentonville. Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Friday, Nov. 4, to White Rock Creek Falls. This is a six mile out-and-back hike. There will also be the option to hike the White Rock Mountain Rim Trail, which is a two mile loop. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Computer Club

There is a Help Clinic scheduled 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 5. All are held in Room 1001 of the Highland Crossings Center, which is located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Brunch will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 East Lancashire Blvd. Featured will be an accessories style show by Beautiful Lives, Bentonville, and the speaker will be Karen Blankenship, of Peculiar, Mo. Her talk will be "This Old House: If Walls Could Talk." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon, Friday, Nov. 4. For reservations, call Glenda 479-366-7562, or text Dorothy 479-381-6516, or email Marsha [email protected]

The November Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 34 Stonehaven Drive. Reservations are not necessary.

