Bella Vista church news

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran would like to thank all who attended the first Pumpkin Patch Arts & Crafts Festival. There were local residents, regional residents and many from across the county stopping by. The Pumpkin Patch would also like to thank the anonymous donor of pumpkins received from Allen's Food Market. United Lutheran will be contributing $340 in food to their Little Pantry.

Outdoor No Tricks -- Just Treats will take place Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

Trunk or Treat will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This is an outdoor event. In case of rain there will be a drive through area for handing out candy. There will also be a photo opportunity display.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community, both physically and spiritually. The Pantry begins distributing Thanksgiving sacks beginning Nov. 4. Sacks will include turkey breast, stuffing, chicken broth, pure pumpkin and evaporated milk. All this in addition to the standard groceries they already receive.

"Christianity 101" is at 9:45 a.m. in the church library and is led by Pastor Hass. This is an opportunity to understand how BVLC operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

"Surviving the Holidays" is a GriefShare seminar helping participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future. This will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the church library.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

Bella Vista Baptist Church will host its Annual Trunk or Treat from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. There will be popcorn, bottled water and, of course, candy. There will also be a bounce house and stuffed animal pond.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista will hold a Trunk or Treat walk through event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. This is a gift to the whole community and everyone is welcome and encouraged to wear their best costumes and enjoy outside activities. For information please contact the church office at 479-855-1158.

Highlands United Methodist Church

Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Highlands Church. The front of the lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and candy. This is a free family event and costumes are encouraged. Call 479-855-2277 with any questions. Highlands Church is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior will celebrate its 25th Anniversary Sunday, Nov. 13. The Anniversary service is at 4:30 p.m. with special music written by Pastor Fischer and accompanist Barb Hanson, with guest speaker, Pastor Vieths. The dinner will be at 6 p.m. and catered by Papa Mike's. All are welcome to attend this special event but please let the church know by Oct. 30 in order to get a count for the meal. Call the church office at 479-876-2155 to sign up.

On Oct. 31, 1517, Luther posted his 95 doctrinal points for discussion. God used that to bring His Word back to the church and the world. There will be a Reformation Worship on Sunday, Oct. 30. This is a day of great praise to God for bringing his truth back.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Senior Exercise classes at 1 p.m. on Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.