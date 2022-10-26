Beautiful Savior celebrates 25 years

The year was 1997. Four couples met to form a new conservative Lutheran congregation in Bella Vista. By November, they had chosen the name, Beautiful Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church, and their articles of incorporation had been approved.

Worshippers held the first service on Aug. 17, 1997, at the Cora Circle Clubhouse, using taped services from the Synod office. The congregation was officially accepted into the WELS at the South Central District Convention in June of 1998. The Reverend Paul Seiltz of Pittsburg, Kan., was called to serve on a part-time basis, conducting Communion services once a month.

In January 1998, services were moved to the Bella Vista Community Church. Services were held at 6 p.m. on Saturday evenings. In April 1999, Pastor Norman Barenz of Hartland, Wis., moved to Bella Vista and became the vacancy pastor. Services were moved to the Bella Vista Wesleyan Church at 106 Trafalgar Road in February 2000.

Pastor Russell Kobs, from Cambridge, Wis., accepted the semi-retirement call to serve Beautiful Savior in a permanent part-time capacity. He was installed at a special service on April 16, 2000. The congregation moved to 648 West Lancashire Blvd. in the Village Center in April 2002. Although this was rented space in a strip mall, it was the first location Beautiful Savior could call its own church home. Pastor Kobs continued to serve the congregation until July 30, 2004, when he accepted a call to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington, Iowa. Pastor Roy Brassow, from Scroggins, Texas, served as vacancy pastor in September and November 2004. Filling the five months from April until August 2005 was Pastor Robert Strawn from Broken Bow, Neb. Vacancy Pastor Jerome Spaude, from Saginaw, Mich., served from December until February 2006. Pastor Brassow served again for several weeks during the Easter season until the arrival of Pastor Richard Warnke. Pastor Warnke had recently returned from the African mission field and retired from the full-time ministry but served as the vacancy pastor from April 30 until Aug. 20, 2006.

In July 2006, Pastor Neil Hansen from Houston, Texas, accepted the call as a permanent semi-retired pastor. He was installed in a special service at the Mildred B. Cooper Chapel on Aug. 20, 2006. He served until May 19, 2019, when he retired. Much discussion was held in the fall of 2006 about moving to a larger facility. It was decided to move to an empty rental unit in the same Village Center Mall. On Feb. 18, 2007, the first service was held at 626 West Lancashire Blvd. Dedication of the new facility was held April 22, 2007. After a two-and-a-half-year land search, a parcel was purchased. On Sept. 16, 2012, the first permanent church facility was dedicated at 14070 Hwy 279 in Hiwassee.

Currently Pastor Wayne Fischer is serving this congregation. On Nov. 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., the members of Beautiful Savior will mark 25 years of Gospel ministry with a special worship service.

The guest preacher will be Pastor Joh Vieths, the 1st Vice President of the South Central District of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Special music is being prepared. There will be a catered meal following the service. Those who are able to attend are asked to RSVP by Oct. 30 to ensure there is enough food ordered. RSVP at either [email protected] or 479-865-2155.

Photo submitted Current Board include (from left) Harold Krantz; Pastor Wayne Fischer; Larry Wilms; Paul Anderson; and Peter Larsen.

