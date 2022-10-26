Autumn painting colorful masterpiece for hikers, paddlers

Last week some fine fall foliage drives were featured here in NWA Outdoors. This week let's look at some fall foliage adventures for hikers and paddlers.

Pick any trail in our state parks, Buffalo National River or national forests and the hiking is bound to be colorful into the first days of November. Mornings and evenings are ideal times to hike because the trees may be back-lit by the sun creating a fabulous show of color. That happens when feet are walking toward the sun, not away. But the fall show is all good, no matter what the direction.

In these waning days of October, we've enjoyed splendid hikes at two trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation area -- Shaddox Hollow Trail and the Karst Loop of the park's Monument Trails network.

That back-lit show takes place both mornings and evenings on the Shaddox Hollow route. The trail is a 1.5-mile loop, for hiking only, located a mile south of the Arkansas 12 and Arkansas 303 junction in the heart of the park.

We'd recommend walking left from the trailhead for a clockwise trip around the loop. It's mostly downhill, then level for the first half of the hike. Then there's a climb out of the hollow that rates a 6 on the wheezer scale. From there, the path levels out and follows a narrow ridge back to the trailhead.

There are lots of bluffs, two bluff shelters and a wet-weather stream. A short spur trail leads to Beaver Lake.

Karst Loop is another dandy that's open for hiking and mountain biking. We like both along this 8-mile loop, but prefer hiking for enjoying fall color. It's easier to look around the forest on foot. Pedaling a bike, you'd better keep your eyes glued to the trail or risk running off the path and tumbling down a hillside.

To reach the best part of Karst Loop for hiking, travel east on Arkansas 12 from the park visitor center. Make a hard left at Rambo Road and go one mile. The pavement will curve sharply right, but go straight along Page Sawmill Road (gravel). Drive about 100 yards to the start of the trail on the right.

Hike about 75 yards to a trail junction, then go left to start the trek. Hike out as far as is comfortable, then return, or hike the whole 8-mile loop. Nice views of Beaver Lake are seen right off the bat on this hike. There are lots of hickory and maple trees that dazzle the eyeballs this time of year.

For kayakers, one of the most colorful bluffs on Beaver Lake is easily reached by launching at Rocky Branch park. Indian Bluff, it's called by many. The tall bluff is studded with stands of maple trees that sport some of the lake's most beautiful color.

There are two launch ramps at Rocky Branch. Launch at the north boat ramp and paddle to the right past the campground and marina. Indian Bluff is just around the corner from the marina. Total paddling distance is maybe 3 miles. Or, launch at the south ramp for a longer kayak tour.

To reach Rocky Branch park from Rogers, drive east on Arkansas 12 about 10 miles to Arkansas 303. Turn left on 303 and it will turn into Rocky Branch Road. At the T intersection, turn left on Park Road and go one-half mile to the park entrance.

If fall was a football game, we're at the start of the third quarter and the clock is ticking on the show of fall color.

