Kudos to Ret. Lt. Col. Jim Parsons for his letter about the "white fence debacle" in The Weekly Vista's October 5 edition. Lt. Col. Parsons views the Architectural Control Committee's enforcement of the draconian rule prohibiting white fences as "arbitrary and capricious," since the decision was made without representation from those affected by the rule.

ACC chairman Buddy Vernetti won the legal battle of whether he could bar residents and the media from a meeting to discuss the ordinance. (The POA and ACC are not governmental entities, and therefore not subject to "open meeting" requirements.) Sadly, Chairman Vernetti lost the public relations war with that stunt.

The Weekly Vista recently published a letter from a gentle reader, who pondered why it was so hard to understand that rules (about white fences) are made to be enforced. Gentle reader and I agree on that question! But a 10-year lag between passage and enforcement is unreasonable and hard to understand.

The ACC committee's decision not to grandfather in existing white fences is unnecessary. How many white fences has each of you seen in the city? Do you need more than a few fingers to count them?

I hope Lt. Col. Parsons continues his fight for what he feels is right! This gadfly plans to seek relief from the state legislature, asking it to abolish the ACC's unfair "taxation without representation" (rules without input) right. I wish him every success!

Karen Wenzel

Bella Vista