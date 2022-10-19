The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

White fences

by Karen Wenzel Bella Vista | October 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Kudos to Ret. Lt. Col. Jim Parsons for his letter about the "white fence debacle" in The Weekly Vista's October 5 edition. Lt. Col. Parsons views the Architectural Control Committee's enforcement of the draconian rule prohibiting white fences as "arbitrary and capricious," since the decision was made without representation from those affected by the rule.

ACC chairman Buddy Vernetti won the legal battle of whether he could bar residents and the media from a meeting to discuss the ordinance. (The POA and ACC are not governmental entities, and therefore not subject to "open meeting" requirements.) Sadly, Chairman Vernetti lost the public relations war with that stunt.

The Weekly Vista recently published a letter from a gentle reader, who pondered why it was so hard to understand that rules (about white fences) are made to be enforced. Gentle reader and I agree on that question! But a 10-year lag between passage and enforcement is unreasonable and hard to understand.

The ACC committee's decision not to grandfather in existing white fences is unnecessary. How many white fences has each of you seen in the city? Do you need more than a few fingers to count them?

I hope Lt. Col. Parsons continues his fight for what he feels is right! This gadfly plans to seek relief from the state legislature, asking it to abolish the ACC's unfair "taxation without representation" (rules without input) right. I wish him every success!

Karen Wenzel

Bella Vista

Print Headline: White fences

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT