We support John Flynn for Mayor

Weekly Vista Editor,

As Bella Vista residents who have recently become aware of the current and upcoming pivotal decisions our elected officials will address in 2023 and beyond, my husband and I are backing John Flynn for Mayor. Hello. We are James and Abby Foster (Lake Brittany). When a Bentonville realtor bought our next-door neighbor's home and turned it into a Short-Term Rental (Airbnb/Vrbo), we felt the need to meet the people whose leadership decisions will impact our lives. In our efforts to have our voices heard and our interests considered we have watched our City Council in action over the past few months; observing, meeting, and speaking to all three Mayoral candidates. The result for us is clear ... of the three candidates running for Mayor, we believe John Flynn is the best candidate to lead Bella Vista. Grounded in reality, with a vision for the future, John Flynn approaches leadership with a balanced perspective that considers the interests of everyone.

From our amazing multi-generational residential demographic to business owners, and invested stakeholders, John Flynn is a man who operates independent of special-interest groups. John Flynn is grounded in the unique reality that is Bella Vista, and he understands the complexity of navigating the City, POA, and Cooper/ACC dynamic that is different from any other city in the United States of America. John Flynn is the been there done that and got the T-shirt candidate who knows his way around this matrixed community.

Bella Vista is growing rapidly. John Flynn understands and is better positioned than any other candidate to lead us through this growth in a way that will protect and maintain our environment while supporting the expanding market for workforce housing. Homes for families is a growing issue across NWA, and John Flynn's lived experience in Bella Vista has propagated the deep-rooted wisdom we need to embrace this growth while maintaining the neighborhood communities we have all come to know and love.

With growth comes opportunity, and unbridled growth can quickly get out of hand. John Flynn represents the interests of the residents in a balanced way. He embraces and supports business growth that complements our communities and ensures the interests of both the business owners and the residents are fairly represented and aligned.

My husband and I didn't intend to know this much about any of the candidates, and neither of us have ever awakened in the morning and said "I think I'll attend a City Council meeting today." But we did, and because we did, we got to know the candidates, which is why we support John Flynn for Mayor.

Best Regards,

James and Abby Foster

Lake Brittany, Bella Vista