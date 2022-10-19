The Weekly Vista obituaries for Oct. 19, 2022

Ruth I. Gabriel

Ruth I Gabriel, who resided in Charleston, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, in Charleston. She was born March 14, 1924, in Brookings, South Dakota, to the late Ingvald C. and Ida (Steen) Hanson on the farm homesteaded by her grandfather. She was 98 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ervin and a brother, Ivan.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Gabriel of Lavaca; a grandson, Eric Lesch and wife Truc Anh Le Vu of Roundrock, Texas; a granddaughter, Heidi Kumar and husband Mayank of Brooklyn, New York and two great-granddaughters, Sunny and Mina Lesch of Roundrock.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Brookings, South Dakota.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home of Charleston.



Barbara Harlson

Barbara Harlson, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

She was born Aug. 4, 1936 to Clovis Harold and Lotus Mildred Beason in Tulsa, Okla. She married Howard Harlson Nov. 7, 1971. Together they celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2021. She enjoyed playing cards and was known for her Kentucky Derby Parties. She was an OSU Cowboy fan and cheered her favorite team to many victories.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Leonard Knox Beason.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Howard Harlson; four children, Kristie Jo Hadden of Bella Vista, Leigh Ann (Reuben) DeLuna of Katy, Texas, Kristie Lynn Harlson, Mike Harlson both of Houston Texas; a brother, Tony Beason; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Oct. 14, 2022, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



Russell Hayes

Russell Hayes, 97, died Oct. 8, 2022, at Concordia Health and Rehab in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born in Kingsford, Mich., to Joseph Hayes and Jenny (Cihaski) Hayes. He was a Production Manager and an Assistant Plant Manager at Tecumseh-Power Products Division in Grafton, Wis. He retired to Bella Vista in 1987. He was an alum of Michigan State University, after serving as a Corporal in the US Army WWII. He was an avid golfer and was incredibly proud of his two hole-in-ones. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers backer and quickly became an ardent supporter of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team upon his retirement to Bella Vista. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecile A. Hayes; and young grandson, Benjamin Hayes.

He is survived by three children, David (Therese) Hayes, Robert Hayes, Peggy Hayes; close friend of the family, Mary Fowler; and grandson, Nathan Hayes.

An interment ceremony will be held at the St. Bernard Catholic Church Columbarium in Bella Vista, Ark., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. His final resting place will be alongside his wife, Cecile. Father Barnabas Maria-Susai of St. Bernard Parish will officiate the service.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



Donna Marie Koepp

Donna Marie Koepp, 86, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton, Ark.

She was born Sept. 7, 1936 in Waukegan, Ill., to Roman and Helvi Wendt. She married Rollo "Wayne" Koepp in Tucson, Ariz., on Dec. 11, 1954.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Joann.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Wayne Koepp; daughter, Bonnie (Robert) Scott of Amarillo, Texas; son, Gary Koepp of Billingsley, Ala.; two brothers; and 10 grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church and burial followed at the Bella Vista Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



Glenn E. Moser 1937-2022

Glenn Eldon Moser, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Cornerstone Hospice on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Glenn was born on January 15, 1937 in Horton, Kansas to Dr. Ernest C. and Violet Holcomb Moser of Wetmore, Kansas. He graduated from Holton High School in 1955 where he was the class president and active in football, basketball, golf and excelled in track which earned him a college scholarship. He held the Holton High School hurdle record for more than 50 years. He graduated from the University of Kansas where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and created lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers. He met his wife, Rosayln M. Harder of Topeka, Kansas while attending KU. Glenn was an independent insurance agent in Overland Park and Olathe, Kansas during the 1960's and 70's. Later he was a manufacturer's representative for various gift lines in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. After retirement he moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas where he worked part-time for a magazine vendor at Walmart and was known as the "Magazine Man". In 2021 he moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy the warm weather and sunshine. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and following his favorite basketball and football teams the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Glenn loved his family and watching the weather channel. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosie Moser of The Villages, FL, his son Greg Moser of Pawleys Island, SC, his daughter, Stacy Price of The Villages, FL, his sister Ann Biddison and brother-in law Roger Biddison of Littleton, CO. He has seven grandchildren; Kyle, Bryan, Stephanie, Lindsey, Christopher, Kayleigh and Matthew; along with three great grandchildren; Ozias, Haven and Freddy.

A celebration of life, in his honor, will be scheduled for a later date.

Renae Marie Rose

Renae Marie Rose, 64, of Bentonville, Ark., died peacefully Sept. 28, 2022.

She was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Albert Lea, Minn., to William Robert Rose and Ardith Lorraine Rose. She enjoyed reading her Bible, shopping thrift stores, and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Rhonda Rose.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Rose of Inola, Okla.; two sons, William Philippe of Centerton, Adam Philippe of Bella Vista, Ark.; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Bella Vista Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She will be laid to rest at the Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Springdale, Ark., alongside her mother and her sister.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



Carl A. H. Schmid

Carl A. H. (Herb) Schmid, 95, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 29, 2022, at Highlands Health Care.

The son of Karl and Lydia Schmid, he was born April 12, 1927, in Tarrytown, N.Y. He married Marilyn Rehn on Nov. 4, 1950, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Bronx, N.Y. He served in the US Army at the end of WW II. After military service, he joined his father in New York at Aeolian Piano Corporation. In 1951 they moved the manufacturing plant to Memphis, Tenn., which he managed. He moved to Conway, Ark., to join Baldwin Pianos building a new manufacturing facility in Truman, Ark.; and in 1982 Steinway Pianos recruited him to their Astoria, N.Y. factory. At retirement he moved to Bella Vista and traveled the world. He enjoyed working with wood.

Survivors include his son, Rick (Charlotte) Schmid; daughter, Debbie (Michael) Shane; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista at a future date.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



Ronald C. Stevens

Ronald C. Stevens, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 10, 2022.

He was born June 16, 1932, to C.L. Bunchy and Rachel Stevens in Bemidji, Minn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rita; and brother, Ross.

He is survived by his sons and grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



Delores Elizabeth Toppen

Delores Elizabeth Toppen died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

She was born in Corsica, S.D. Her mother, Elizabeth Menning died shortly after Delores' birth. She was raised in Corsica by Clarence and Gertrude Menning. She was married Christmas Eve 1951, to Harold Toppen and lived in various locations as her husband served in the Air Force. She raised her three children in Huntington Beach, Calif., and obtained a cosmetology certificate. After a few years she earned a Licensed Vocational Nurse degree and then again went back to school to achieve her Registered Nursing License. She worked in various hospitals and care facility settings until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy; sister, Eunice Bordewyk; and adopted brother, John McDowell.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years; three children; two grandchildren; and three siblings, Mary Fuller, Phyllis Hanks, James Menning.

A celebration of life was held at her son Michael's home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

It was her wish to be cremated and her ashes will be returned to the Earth.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.



