Smaller craft fair deemed success

On a sunny fall day, with the creek flowing quietly nearby, the tents went up behind the Wishing Spring Gallery for the gallery's inaugural fall arts and crafts festival. Although it was a fraction of the size of the old Bella Vista Arts and Craft Fair, some 25 vendors seemed happy to be there.

The big craft fair, which was last held in 2019 on Forest Hills Boulevard and run by the same group, just wasn't worth it any more, Gallery Manager Pearl Williamson said. It took over 300 volunteers each day, she said, and in recent years some local clubs worked the fair in return for a donation. It became expensive, she said.

In April, the Artisans Alliance, the club that runs Wishing Spring Gallery, did a test run with a small craft fair made up of members of the club. It worked out so well that organizers opened the fall festival to outside vendors. But it is still a juried show, Williamson said. Vendors have to show some of their work when they apply for a spot and the group tries to make sure that there aren't too many duplicates among the goods on display.

"It's been really good," Kim Burkett said. It was her first craft show but she plans to do more.

There were jewelry makers, birdhouses, knitted goods and two food trucks. There was live music.

"Its a lot of fun," Willamson said. She was happy to have the food trucks there so the vendors and the workers didn't have to leave for lunch. The weather cooperated, she said, since it's been dry, they were able to use the field beyond the tents for parking. Had it rained, parking would have been across the street.

The gallery was also open and business was good.