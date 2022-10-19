Short film being shot partly in Bella Vista

Cast and crew for the short film Endangered in the Ozarks were in place last week on the Technical Difficulty trail in Bella Vista to shoot a few scenes.

The movie is based on a book by Sheila Burroughs of Dutch Mills and her husband, Jim. The cover of the book found online states it is inspired by actual events.

She said the story goes that Jim, a biologist, finds an environment ripe for an endangered crayfish in a cave and asks the landowner for permission to investigate, however, the landowner will not allow it. After a while, the landowner dies, and the new owner says yes. Upon looking into the environment, however, Jim and his team discover a skeleton, and political intrigue becomes involved as the mystery unfurls.

"I am so excited," she said. "Excited enough that we get to these locations to start setting up at 5 a.m. for a 7-hour shoot."

Burroughs said the locations for the film include Dutch Mills, Bella Vista and Peggs, Okla.

"Bella Vista has been very helpful to us, sponsored things and helped find locations," she said.

Burroughs is co-executive producer with Demara Titzer, president of the Bella Vista Arts Council. Once the film is complete they will enter film festivals. Burroughs said she hopes the film will be selected for the Bentonville Film Festival and to catch the eye of some streaming services.

Actors on site on Oct. 14 were John Honey of Bentonville, Jamie Loy of Salina, Okla., and Brendan Wolf of Fayetteville.

Honey plays the role of Jim. He said he has been in some other films, including American Cherry, which was shot near Fayetteville in 2019, a lot of John Brown University student films and a lot of commercials.

"Jim is kind of like the ultimate dad joke guy -- goofy, smart, because he's a biologist. He came in single-minded about finding this endangered crayfish and the discovery (of the skeleton) kind of throws him. He has a heart of gold," Honey said.

He said of the film, "I'm so excited. It's been the highlight of the fall."

Loy portrays Arkansas State Police Detective Lori Garringer, the first Native American in the Arkansas State Police ranks. Her character is based on retired Sgt. Lori Whillock from the Arkansas State Police at Pine Bluff, who also serves as a consultant on the film. Burroughs said they needed a Native American woman with a certain look to play the part, and they found Loy through the Cherokee Nation Actor Directory.

Loy said she has been in films in other states, mostly Oklahoma, but also Texas and Georgia.

She said, "Lori is a tough-as-nails, good-at-her-job detective who is out for the truth. She wants to find out who this body was, what happened to them and who did it."

Regarding the film, she said, "I'm excited to be a part of it. I read the book and the book is really good. I think it's a good mix of action, comedy and thriller. I can't wait to film it, see the finished product and see where it goes."

Wolf plays Tristan, whom he describes as "a hotheaded kind of up-and-comer in the biology world. He kind of butts heads with Jim." However, he added Jim is ultimately Tristan's mentor, and they are on the same side.

Wolf is a student at the University of Arkansas. This is his first time to try his hand at a film role, however, he has plenty of theater experience. He said one of his favorite roles was Benvolio in Romeo and Juliet, and he is now playing Travis in a play called Allegedly in Love.

He said of the film experience, "I love the people I'm working with. I love the place. Northwest Arkansas is my favorite place, and we get to film in a cave."

Tor Skogen is the director, working on his film debut. He said there are "a lot of moving pieces."

"I'm kind of excited for it being set in Arkansas," he said. "A lot of films are shot in Arkansas, but the theme is not necessarily set here. So I'm excited for it to be an actual Arkansas event. I'm excited for it to be modern time. A lot of times people will write something like this and try to push it back 30 or 40 years. I like the modern theme of it. I like how we are featuring beautiful Arkansas locations."