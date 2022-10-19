Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Oct. 12, 2022
Scramble
A/B-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- John Schmitt, Don Schmelzer, Keith Hall, Jack Doyle / Dave Prudhomme, Ken Bloese, Dean Sobel (32)
Third -- John Swinney, Dough Mills, Joe Ridolfo, Bill Winzig (33)
C/D-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Jim Sours, Rod Alford, Al Hvidsten, Hilary Krueger / Mitch Whittington, John Haynes, John Baker, Ben Solliday (36)
Third -- Joe Jayroe, Doug Johnston, David Schenk (37)
• • •
Email scores to [email protected]