Scoreboard

by Staff Report | October 19, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Oct. 12, 2022

Scramble

A/B-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- John Schmitt, Don Schmelzer, Keith Hall, Jack Doyle / Dave Prudhomme, Ken Bloese, Dean Sobel (32)

Third -- John Swinney, Dough Mills, Joe Ridolfo, Bill Winzig (33)

C/D-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Jim Sours, Rod Alford, Al Hvidsten, Hilary Krueger / Mitch Whittington, John Haynes, John Baker, Ben Solliday (36)

Third -- Joe Jayroe, Doug Johnston, David Schenk (37)

• • •

Print Headline: Scoreboard

