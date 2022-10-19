RELIGION: O CLAP your hands all ye people

Recently, I have had several folks ask me about clapping in church. While I've often had mixed emotions about it, my grandmother, a lifelong Methodist, always said, "Church is supposed to be a solemn place with reverence." She was appalled by "clappers." On the other hand, my Aunt Lois, a set-in-stone Baptist, said that "clapping" is her response to God for giving the congregation something joyful.

"Clapping" of the hands together has long been practiced at numerous events since time immemorial. It shows approval, agreement and appreciation for a person or effort. Applause in this way is an encouragement from the spectator or recipient of the favor. Psalm 47 may be the only place that authorizes the clapping of hands in a worship service, but that is sufficient.

It reads, "O CLAP your hands all ye people, shout unto God with the voice of triumph. For the Lord most high is (awesome); He is a great king over all the earth." (Psalm 47:1-2) Let's face it, saying AMEN in church is not as common as it used to be. Most folks simply do not express themselves in that way anymore. But they are used to CLAPPING their hands in approval and ought not be discouraged in church.

Personalities differ and good Christians express their love and faith in various ways of worship. It seems to me there ought to be room for all God's children to worship as God leads them. It certainly is wrong to dictate another's response to God's grace. Let us follow the teachings of the LOVE CHAPTER, I Corinthians 13, and the leading of the Holy Spirit. Live and let live, Worship and let Worship.

On an occasion when "the whole multitude of the disciples began to rejoice and praise God with a loud voice for all His mighty works," Pharisees criticized our Lord for not rebuking them. His reply was, "I tell you that if these should hold their peace, the STONES WOULD IMMEDIATELY CRY OUT." (Luke 19:37-40)

So "clap" your hands, "shout" Amen and Hallelujah if your heart overflows, "lift up your hands" in prayer and praise if your heart is right with God and you must give God the glory. Ignore the frowns of the critics and obey the Spirit. At the same time, don't judge the more subdued worshipper as unspiritual.

Give glory to the God who saved you, and "Give none offence, neither to the Jews, nor to the Gentiles, nor to the Church of God." (I Corinthians 10:32)

That's the way I see it.

Peace,

Skip

