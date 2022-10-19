Pumpkins, crafts, haunts and mazes near Bella Vista

Pumpkins and mazes

WHAT -- Exeter Corn Maze State, open now through Nov. 7, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday; hours vary according to activity. Check exetercornmaze.com/hours for more information.

The list of activities and events at this fall extravaganza is as long as a scarecrow's arm and includes haunted barns and mazes, frights and lights ride-through, barnyard activities, hayrides, a petting zoo, pumpkin jumps, a zip line, go karts and pig races. And really, the list goes on.

WHERE -- Missouri MM, Exeter, Mo., 65647

COST -- $14.95-$28.95 depending on what you want to do; ticket pricing and purchase available online.

INFO -- www.exetercornmaze.com; 877-846-3959; [email protected]

• WHAT -- McGarrah Farms Pea Ridge, open from 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. Visitors can expect a pick-your-own pumpkin field or a variety of pre-picked pumpkins to choose from with a price range of $1-$75, along with activities of a mule train ride, tall grass maze cut by Farmer McGarrah, tractor pulled hayrides, picnic area, haystacks, hay tunnels, bounce pads, ball zone, zipline and more.

WHERE -- 14816 Miser Road, Pea Ridge, 72751.

DIRECTIONS -- From the 4-way stop in Pea Ridge (the intersection of Highways 94 & 72), go east on Leetown Road for 3 miles. Turn Left on Miser Road. Follow that road for about half a mile and then turn right. Follow that road to the end, and the pumpkin patch will be on the left.

COST -- Admission is $12 per person (Children under two years of age are free)

INFO -- mcgarrahfarms.com/pumpkin-patch; 479-640-3257

• WHAT -- McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard, open from noon-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. Fall at the Farm features a corn maze, pumpkin patch and sunflower patch, apple blasters, bounce pillows, low ropes course, barrel train, hayrides, ziplines, grain train,trackless train, corn cribs, fall ball zone, barn chute slide, bumber cars and a 6-acre barnyard play area.

WHERE -- 2991 Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville, 72701

COST -- Tickets will be available for purchase online with a 2-hour arrival window. Once guests arrive, they may stay as long as they'd like and $1 of every admission ticket will be donated toward the NWA Children's Shelter, ages 2 and younger admitted free. Tickets for general admission are $12.95; "Do-it-All Unlimited Admission" is $20.95

*Does not include Apple Blasters or Rivercrest Mining.

INFO -- rivercrestorchard.com; 479-208-2692

• WHAT -- Farmland Adventures, 3-9 p.m. Thursdays; 1-9:30 p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 5. Features a nine-acre giant corn maze (entrance closes one hour before closing time), a pumpkin patch, pony rides, farm animals, pig races and a kids play area. Nightime adventures such as flashlight nights and campfire groups available by reservation.

WHERE -- 5355 Parsons Road, Springdale, 72764

COST -- $13 for children ages 3-12 and ages 65 and older; $14 for ages 13-64; discounts for millitary and first responders. No animals other than A.D.A. registered service dogs are allowed.

INFO -- farmlandadventures.com/index.php

Haunts

• WHAT -- Nightmares Haunted House, open each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Opens at dusk and stops selling tickets at 11 p.m.

Nightmares Haunted House is an intense, high-energy haunted attraction that uses the latest technology. We are a crew of volunteers that have been creating the nightmares of the citizens in northwest Arkansas since 1987.

WHERE -- 3705 NW Frontage Rd, Bentonville, 72712

COST -- $20 general admission; $35 fast pass. The proceeds from the Haunted House go to the Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club, which then donates it back to the community.

INFO -- https://nightmareshauntedhouse.net/; 479 270-1313; email: [email protected]

• WHAT -- The Elk River Haunted Float, open each Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Hosted by Gracie's Lazy Days and Skeleton Acres. Floats start at sundown. Last check-in is 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday along with Sunday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 31.

WHERE -- 324 Canoe Camp Ln., Pineville, Mo., 64856

COST -- Basic $25: Hayride, Haunted Float, Haunted House, Terrifying Trail. $15 each additional night camping.

INFO -- Check this event out at facebook.com/The ElkRiverHauntedFloat or email: [email protected], or call 479-899-5117

Halloween Events

• Old Fashioned Halloween Party --The Bella Vista Historical Museum will be hosting an old fashioned Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4:30-6 p.m. It will be a free outdoor event for families with Halloween candy, games and prizes, and three costume contests -- one for best kids' costume, one for best adult costume and one for all ages.

• Treat Street at Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place: Patrons of all ages will have the opportunity to enjoy carnival games and get loads of candy at Treat Street, the library's annual Halloween event. The family-friendly festival will be open from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. Activities will be located in the library's parking lot, garden and community room. The agenda for fun includes carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a "selfie" photo booth and more. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Attendees should bring their own treat bag. The activities will be held indoors in case of rain. Supplies are limited.

Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last.

Broom and car parking spaces are limited. Additional parking will be available at the Bella Vista Baptist Church. The Boo Crew will transport patrons to and from the library throughout the event. As a side note, the library's drop box will not be accessible until after the program concludes.

• Not So Haunted Mini Golf: Property Owners Association members and their guests can play mini golf near the Riordan playground in Halloween decoration Oct. 15-31.

• Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, will be held 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Highlands Church. The front of the lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and candy. This is a free family event and costumes are encouraged. Call 479-855-2277 with any questions. Highlands Church is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

• Outdoor No Tricks -- Just Treats: United Lutheran Church will host this event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Rd. in Bella Vista.

• First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista will be holding a Trunk or Treat walk through event on Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. This is a gift to the whole community and everyone is welcome -- wear your best costumes and enjoy outside activities! For information please contact the church office at 479-855-1158.

• Bella Vista Baptist Church will host their Annual Trunk or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There will be popcorn, bottled water, and of course, candy. There will be a bounce house and stuffed animal pond.

• Trunk or Treat will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church located at 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. This is an outdoor event. In the case of rain there will be a drive through area for handing out candy. There will also be a photo opportunity display.

• Gentry Trick or Treat on Main Street: Gentry's Trick or Treat on Main Street event is set for Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Local businesses will be passing out treats to trick-or-treaters at the annual event sponsored by the Gentry Chamber of Commerce.

• Gravette Trick or Treat on Main: Gravette's third annual Trick or Treat on Main will be held Monday, Oct. 31, from 4-7 p.m. on Main Street in Gravette. Local businesses and organizations will line both sides of the first two blocks of Main Street and hand out candy and treats to trick-or-treaters. Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event. Guests are encouraged to park in the parking spots on Highway 59 (north of Centennial Park) or Kindley Park. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista United Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch Craft Fair was up and running with a full parking lot the morning of Oct. 14. There were overheard whispers of fair goers stating they were happy to have this first annual event. Nancy Gross, left, greeted the happy shoppers and ensured all knew how to navigate the fair.



Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Wishing Fall Festival was going strong with vendors and shoppers on the morning of Oct. 14. The weather was perfect as was the organization of the event.

