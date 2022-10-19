The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | October 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Elvis, a male English bulldog mix who is approximately a year and a half old. He has been neutered, is up to date on his vaccinations and is good with other dogs and cats. The adoption fee for Elvis is $60. For more information on Elvis, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the shelter's adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

