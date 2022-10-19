NWA outdoor briefs

Commission welcomes families

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission panel of commissioners and Director Austin Booth will host a free "Friends and Family Night" from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be on the grill. Special exhibits and demonstrations will take place, along with archery and BB gun shooting. Fish tanks, enforcement K-9 dogs and more will be part of the event. People are asked to RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agfc-friends-and-family-night-tickets-429205905417

The monthly meeting of the Game and Fish commissioners will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at the center.

Hit the ground running

A free trail running clinic for beginners will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Markham Hill Nature Trails west of Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Trail runner Natalie McBee will teach the clinic.

Register at specializedreg.com to sign up. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Expo brings outdoors indoors

Ozarks Home and Outdoor Expo is set for Friday through Sunday at the Rogers Convention Center. Exhibits and booths about outdoor recreation activities including hiking, fishing and camping will be featured.

Cost is $6 for the weekend and $4 for senior citizens. Children under 10 are admitted free.

Bikepack at Cane Hill

Bikepacking Roots will host the Fayetteville Gathering, a noncompetitive bikepacking event Friday through Sunday.

An optional free "How to Bikepack" clinic and dinner will be Friday evening at Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville. Supported bikepacking on mostly gravel roads will be Saturay and Sunday with camping at Cane Hill. After-ride drinks and snacks will be served on Sunday evening.

Visit www.bikepackingroots.org/fayettevillegathering.html to register. Contact Ally Johnson, [email protected] for details.

Hootenany helps science center

Ozark Natural Science Center will host its Bear Hollow Hootenany fundraiser Saturday and Sunday at the center located in the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville.

Activities include bird education by Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation and bird expert Mitchell Pruitt. Live music will take place throughout the event. Camping and limited lodging is available.

Visit onsc.us/hootenanny to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spruce up Beaver Lake

The annual Beaver Lake Cleanup and volunteer day is set for Saturday. Volunteers are needed to pick up litter along the lake shore at all areas of the reservoir.

Pick up trash bags and supplies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Beaver Water District office, 301 Primrose Lane in Lowell or Saturday from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Prairie Creek, Hickory Creek and Dam Site North parks at the lake.

The cleanup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be treated to lunch starting at 11 a.m. at the Prairie Creek park grand shelter. Groups that protect Beaver Lake will have exhibits at the shelter.

Volunteers may pick up litter wherever they choose or organizers can assign an area. Volunteers are asked to register at h2ozarks.org/events/blvd/ as individuals or a group.

Forest comes alive

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host The Living Forest event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Guided hikes on the 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail will feature volunteers in fun costumes as various animals of the forest. They'll explain to children and adults why they're important to the forest and what people can do to help them. Hikes with no more than 15 people depart the visitor center every five minutes.

Hikes are geared for children ages 4-7. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they'd like. Children and adults can make crafts while waiting for their hike to start. After each hike, s'mores and cider will be served in the outdoor education pavilion.

Check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. For details call the visitor center, (479) 789-5000.

Last chance for grants

The Ozark Society Foundation is accepting applications for its Youth Engagement Grants through Saturday. Nonprofit organizations within the foundation's focus region that work with youth under age 18 in environmental and conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for up to $3000 in grant funding.

Applicants must be affiliated with a 501c3 nonprofit or school located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri or the Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes of Louisiana.

Grant awards will be announced in December. To apply for the grant, visit https://www.ozarksociety.net/foundation/foundation-youth-grants/.

Walk explores Eureka Springs

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Oct. 26 at Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. am Best Western Inn of the Ozarks, 207 W. Van Buren St.

The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect Ave., where participants may choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer route. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call (479) 381-9366.