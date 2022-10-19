New restaurant opens today

It was a no brainer, Operations Manager Beth Bengs said about the location of the new restaurant, Shredders Public House. Her brother-in-law, John Jensen had always wanted to open a concept restaurant. Their family runs Taco Casa in Rogers. Although they both live in Bella Vista, they were looking in other areas until they saw the old American Legion building on busy Highway 71B and realized it was a great location.

Renovations have taken both time and money but last week, with plans to open today, Oct. 19, Bengs said they were ready.

The staff of 45 was hired and a local band, Rocking Roads, was booked for the grand opening weekend.

"It was the smallest kitchen I've ever seen," she said about the new location. They took some space away from the stage to add a walk-in cooler and freezer. A wood fired pizza oven was squeezed in as well.

The former meeting room was turned into the main dining room, with the bar extended so it can serve both rooms. The epoxy top on the bar, which glows in the dark, was poured by local craftsman, Sticky Fingers. The other side of the building, the former dining room, will be a bar with some food service for more intimate dining, she said.

Two custom murals are in place. And several TVs were waiting to be hung. But they were careful to retain as much history as possible including the stone front of the building and a plaque dedicated to POW's. Bengs said she remembered when the Legion was open to the public and there was always an eclectic crowd. She is happy to carry on that tradition.

Jensen brought in a chef from Colorado, Brad Usiak, who brought some great ideas for the menu, Bengs said.

"It's casual with an upscale twist," she said.

Usiak just said it was delicious -- also a "fusion" of styles.

Besides the wood fired oven pizzas, there will be sandwiches, salads, a daily soup special and steaks. The bar will feature over 20 local craft beers, as well as national brands; hand made cocktails, a "robust" selection of wine and artisan coffee.

Mixologist John Grogan is coming from Bentonville and has a strong following, Bengs said.

Outside, the patio was expanded and will seat about 100 people. A small bar will be open outside and entertainment will be booked for the small outdoor stage. There's a bike rack in place.

The name, Shredders Public House, is a nod to the mountain biking community and Bengs expects an extension to the Back 40 system to come directly to the new business, but she doesn't plan to limit clientele to cyclists.

"We want everyone from cradle to grave and in between," she said. They have a children's menu planned.

They will be open from 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. and will probably add a Sunday brunch. A Saturday brunch is also under consideration. Entertainment will be in the main dining room on most Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista's new restaurant, Shredders Public House, which opens today, is located at the intersection of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Diners will be able to sit outside around a fire pit.



Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Even though this cave entrance is blocked off by an iron gate, it will still provide diners a cool draft to enjoy during summer months.

