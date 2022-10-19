The Weekly Vista
Meetings

by From Staff Reports | October 19, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Oct. 24 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Oct. 20 -- Board of Directors work session, 9 a.m.

Oct. 27 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Nov. 9 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Nov. 9 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

