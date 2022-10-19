LETTER: Vote for John D. Flynn, Mayor of Bella Vista

It's that time again! Time to vote! No, we will not be electing a US President, but are electing someone even more important! Our next Bella Vista Mayor! Peter Christie has served us well, and worked side by side with the person we should support to replace him, John D. Flynn.

John has served on city council for 8 years and was mayor pro-tempore for 6 years. The mayor pro-tempore fills in for the mayor in his absence, so John already has experience holding the responsibility.

Mr. Flynn has served on many local committees, boards, commissions and groups, including positions of leadership at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church. He knows our community very well!

John also has a strong business background, supported by degrees in law and finance.

We have known John and his wife Linda for 11 years and have always found him to be a hard worker, ethical and fair.

As our community grows and changes, we need experience and a steady hand at the helm!! Out of the field of candidates, John Flynn is the right person for the job!

Gary and Ellen Creakbaum

Bella Vista