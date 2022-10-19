LETTER: Septics event informative, excellent

Special thanks and super kudos go to everyone involved in Tuesday's What About Septics presentation -- Community Development Services Head, Doug Tapp; senior planner, Taylor Robertson; POA water quality guy, Chris Fuller; the Arkansas Department of Health, H2Ozarks; County Extension Service; and City Communications Director, Cassi Lapp.

The presentations were excellent and the handouts great! Along with 50 people logged in, the room was full and included most current council members along with one mayoral candidate and three city council candidates. Interest was high and people were still asking questions almost two and a half hours after the start. A wonderful idea along with pertinent information.

Linda Lloyd

Acorn Realty