Hobbs State Park hosting Loon tours

Hobbs State Park and bird expert Joe Neal will again offer two educational boat trips on Beaver Lake, with the focus on migrating Common Loons. Other waterfowl species typically seen include Horned Grebes, several duck species, two gull species, bald eagles, Great Blue Herons and other water birds.

These trips are separate from the regular Hobbs Bald Eagle cruises scheduled from November through February.

In addition to Neal, author of "Birds in Northwest Arkansas," other knowledgeable guides from Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society accompany each two-hour trip to help identify birds and answer questions. The cruise will be aboard Hobbs State Park's covered pontoon boat that is ideal for the loon outings.

Departure initiates from Rocky Branch Marina. It will be restful, slow travel for about eight to 10 miles in one of the lake's most open and picturesque areas. Individuals who are experienced birders -- or just want to explore a large body of water with lots of bird life -- are invited to get on board and bring their camera or binoculars. This is the fourth year for the Loon tours. NWA Audubon requests participants be respectful of covid safety precautions.

There is no bathroom on board the boat and no winter toilets available at the Marina or the Rocky Branch day use area. Options: There is a restroom at the Shaddox Hollow Trailhead on 303 on the way to Rocky Branch Marina.

Reservations and prepayment ($15 per person plus tax) are necessary. Call 479-789-5000 to reserve a spot. The minimum age requirement is 16 years for the tours, which are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-noon each day. The boat leaves promptly at 10 a.m. from the Rocky Branch Marina.