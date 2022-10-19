Harps’ yard October’s Yard of the Month

Joyce and Charles Harp and their dog, Penny, at 2 Carsphairn Lane, have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month. They were nominated by their daughter, Shauna.

The Harps are native Arkansans from Bentonville and Springdale. Charles is a retired firefighter who served 28 years with the Property Owners Association and then the city of Bella Vista. He also is an avid fisherman who served many years as a local fishing guide. Joyce taught junior high school in Bentonville for 33 years. She loves to play Bunco and watch movies.

The Harps live at the end of the lane and own most of the lots surrounding them. They both are involved with the design and maintenance of their yard. Penny supervises and enjoys the sunshine and chasing the abundant wildlife. The highlight of their yard is a heart shaped flower bed with peonies, iris and several other plants from Joyce's mother's yard. They love birds as well and have had three hatches of bluebirds this year. Spending time in their backyard fire pit and entertaining their neighbors is another joy for both of them.

The Bella Vista Garden Club thanks Charles and Joyce Harp for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible to be selected as Yard of the Month. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to: [email protected] Please provide the address and the homeowners name if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted Front yard view of 2 Carsphairn Lane.

