Forest ‘comes to life’ at Hobbs State Park

Hobbs State Park–Conservation Area will host a "Living Forest" event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The event, ideal for children ages 4-7, is free and will include crafts, activities and a guided hike. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes.

Guests must check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. They will receive an animal stamp and can participate in a variety of crafts and activities while waiting for the guided hike to begin. The hike will travel along the paved 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail. Costumed volunteers, dressed as woodland animals, will meet hikers along the trail and share details about the animal they are portraying and its importance to the forest. Following the hike, participants can stop at the pavilion and enjoy apple cider and s'mores refreshments.

The hike and activities should take no longer than 1.5 hours. Groups of no more than 15 will leave the visitor center approximately every 10 minutes. Covid safety guidelines are in effect for guests and staff; space may be limited. In the event of rain, activities will be moved indoors.

For more information about the event, email Steve Chyrchel at [email protected] or call 479-789-5000.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.