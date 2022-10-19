Photo submitted The Bella Vista Garden Club worked for four days planting flowers last week at the Bella Vista city sign on the north end of town. The sign was also cleaned. A city street crew assisted with digging and the fire department helped with watering. Jim Richardson is chair of the project, which will also encompass the city's sign on its south end.

Garden club works at city sign

Print Headline: Facelift for city signs

