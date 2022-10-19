The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Facelift for city signs

by Staff Report | October 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The Bella Vista Garden Club worked for four days planting flowers last week at the Bella Vista city sign on the north end of town. The sign was also cleaned. A city street crew assisted with digging and the fire department helped with watering. Jim Richardson is chair of the project, which will also encompass the city's sign on its south end.

Garden club works at city sign

Print Headline: Facelift for city signs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT