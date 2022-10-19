COLUMN: Eclectic spot being added to Bella Vista menu

Saturday was a beautiful day to get outside, so I did just that.

I made it over to see Elvis, my new friend at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Elvis is this week's Pet of the Week and one of my tasks each week is to visit the fine staff of the shelter and to meet that week's Pet of the Week.

Elvis is a good boy -- yes you are Elvis, you're a good, good boy, yes sir, such a good boy, who's a good boy? You are Elvis, yes you are -- and I'm sure he won't have long to wait before finding his forever home.

My last stop was to check out the inaugural arts and crafts fair at Blowing Spring Gallery. The crafts and wares displayed by the vendors were second to none. I just loved seeing how the talented artisans of our area use their talents to come up with such a wide variety of cool and unique products.

My favorite moment at the arts and crafts fair was getting to visit with Nancy Veach, and not because she proudly told me she gets The Weekly Vista each week and reads it "stem to stern." While I was extremely happy to hear that -- thanks again Nancy Veach! -- I was just as happy to hear her tell me how she makes those wonderful squares of fabric you put under a hot bowl or mug so you won't burn yourself after it's been warmed up in the microwave.

You'll be reading more about her after we've had time to feature her and her handiwork in an upcoming edition of The Weekly Vista. My advice: Leave space on your Christmas wish list for one -- heck, I'd say a dozen to be on the safe side, they would make wonderful gifts for friends and family -- of her microwave-bowl-holder-cooler-offer thingys. I recommend the one featuring my beloved St. Louis Cardinals.

In between Saturday stops I pulled into the parking lot of Bella Vista's newest restaurant, Shredders Public House, located in the former VFW building at the corner of Hwy. 71 and Kingsland Road.

My intention was only to shoot a photo of the new sign, perhaps to use with a story in today's edition about the restaurant's first day of business, which is also today.

I saw some activity going on both inside and outside of the restaurant and, my curiosity having gotten the better of me, I decided to nose around.

Next thing I knew I was being given a mini-tour by Operations Manager Beth Bengs, who ended up introducing me to John Jenson, who is her brother-in-law and the restaurant's owner.

"It's been such a long process for us to get here," said Jensen. "It's been a labor of love. We've taken one obstacle at a time and gotten through it. It's kind of a vision of me and a couple of friends to get here and it's just very exciting that we've gotten this far."

Jensen's excitement was evident as he said on more than one occasion: "We're going to have something for everyone."

There are various eating venues around the outside of the building, including seating around a fire pit, in a courtyard around a rebar tree wrapped in lights and on a mini patio located right next to an opening to a cave. The entrance to the cave is closed off by a barred gate, but it still offers a cool breeze during the summer months.

And there is more planned for the back of the property, which eventually is expected to slide right up next to some of Bella Vista's beautiful hiking and bike trails.

"Hopefully over the next year to year and a half we're going to redo the back ... and put a bandstand back there and maybe terrace off some of the back yard so that we can bring even stronger live music outdoors for the summer and fall of next year," said Jensen. "We have bicycle parking that's set up on the south side of the building and later on we plan on having a bike wash station, maybe a repair station set up. I've talked to some bicycle stores in the area and we might do some tuneups on maybe a Saturday or Sunday afternoon."

Jensen said the property boasts 7,200 square feet outside to go with 5,500 square feet inside downstairs and around 2,800 upstairs, which he wants to turn into a party area for groups.

"We've got young just-married, first-time homeowner types of couples in the area all the way up to retired and elderly, so I'm hoping we can add a little something for everybody," he said.

He and his staff have come up with a casual atmosphere all around to complement what he calls an "upscale" menu.

"It's really kind of a casual atmosphere although the furnishings and aesthetics make it feel a little elevated," he said. "I'm a jeans or shorts kind of guy and I want everybody to feel comfortable. I kind of built it both from a thought process of the menu and location so we can have a little something for everybody in the area because it's such an eclectic area."

The wood-fired pizza is expected to be a favorite among the diners. Jensen said cooking the pizza in a wood-fired oven means "everything in the world" to enhancing the process. "It just adds so much flavor to the pizza. It's just delicious."

The restaurant's bar, which can be accessed from two different dining rooms, one which faces a bandstand for live music, features 28 beers on tap as well as coffee, drinks, a full cappuccino machine and frozen drinks he said will be "fun to play with" by adding a variety of flavors.

"We've thought about everything so that we'll have a little something for everybody," he said. "I even bought popsicle makers so we can make popsicles for kids and even popsicles for adults with adult flavors."

Plans are still being made for buffets on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Diners can enjoy the big screen televisions as well as live entertainment.

Jensen said live music is already scheduled for Thursday night.

"We've also got some tables coming that have been covered with a map of each of the seven lakes in Bella Vista," he said. "So you can come and find your 'home lake' on the tabletops."

When asked about the name of his new restaurant, Jensen said the word Shredders is an "outdoor adventure" term. "It's like shredding the trail, or shredding the course, something of that nature," he said. "We're supposed to have several trails above us next year that will converge on a trailhead, which is why the property itself stood out so much to us. Hopefully it will connect to the underground tunnels and Bella Vista to Bentonville tunnels."

But, he assured, it won't be a restaurant just for those who use the trails.

"Oh no, we've got something for everyone here," he reiterated. "We want everyone to come and have a good time."

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.