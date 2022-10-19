CC narrows focus on STR guidelines

In its October work session, held Monday night at the District Court Building, the Bella Vista City Council worked its way through a couple of ordinances that had been previously proposed to help bring short-term rentals under a regulatory umbrella as far as such topics as permitting, revocation of permits, occupancy limits, total number of STRs allowed and penalties for violations are concerned.

The final ordinance, and any subsequent amendments that are expected to be passed along with it, will be voted on during the Council's regular session scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at the District Court Building beginning at 6:30 p.m.

"We'll be using Mr. (Doug) Fowler's submission," said Mayor Peter Christie. "Not his original one, though. (City attorney) Jason (Kelley) is going to put together an amendment that is going to include everything that everybody would like to see and put it into one so we're not going in and amending every one."

Various ordinances had been proposed and tabled regarding short-term leases (STRs) over the past couple of months. The Council decided to use this work session to compare and contrast the ordinances, working their way through each one to come up with agreed upon amendments that Kelley will put together into something that can be put through a first reading on Monday night.

It would be the first of three required readings of the ordinance by the mayor in front of the Council. Unless there is a vote to suspend the rules and go directly to a third and final reading, the second reading would take place at the Council's November meeting and the third in December, thus paving the way for the new ordinance's arrival to coincide with the arrival of the new mayor and council members, which was a goal the Council had said it would like to reach when talks about STR ordinances began earlier this year.

"At any time the Council could move to suspend rules and go to third and final reading," Christie said. "That could happen, but I somehow doubt it will."

The first item the Council discussed in new business was an ordinance requiring a city-issued permit for repair or replacement of on-site septic systems, or parts thereof, establishing penalties for violations, and for other purposes.

Even though this ordinance deals with septic systems, and came on the heals of the discussion of STRs and the septic systems most of them use, the mayor emphasized this ordinance has nothing to do with STRs.

Other items to be discussed as part of the agenda for the upcoming regular session, that were previewed during Monday night's work session, include:

• An ordinance amending the Bella Vista zoning ordinance and map to rezone property described in rezoning petition No. 2022-45549 (county parcel No. 16-70278-002) from R-1, Residential, Single-Family District to R-O, Residential, Office District.

• A resolution accepting the Financial Audit Report presented by the Landmark, PLC for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with Emergency Vehicle Specialists (EVS) pursuant to an HGAC Cooperative Purchasing Agreement, for the purchase of eight self-contained breathing apparatuses and associated equipment in an amount not to exceed $95,002.34 for use by the fire department.

• A resolution establishing residential and commercial rates for solid waste (trash) collection in the city.

• A resolution authorizing and directing payment of a one-time $1,500 stipend to all qualified city police and fire dispatchers from previously appropriated and budgeted funds in the 2022 police department budget.

• A resolution approving the Northwest Arkansas Razorback Greenway Operations and Management Plan.

• A resolution awarding bid and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a contract with First Star Exteriors in an amount not to exceed $147,703.00 for roof, gutter and downspout replacement at the Bella Vista Public Library, and amending the 2022 city budget.

• A resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into a guaranteed maximum price amendment (for grading work only) to the contract with Clinard Construction Management, Inc., for construction management services related to the construction of a fire training facility in the amount of $522,203.65.