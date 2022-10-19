The Weekly Vista
Carving for Christmas

by Bennett Horne | October 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista

Bella Vista woodcarver Jim Hershey begins to carve another Santa Claus ornament like the finished one seen on his leg Saturday during the arts and crafts festival hosted by Wishing Spring Gallery.

Bennett Horne

Print Headline: Carving for Christmas

