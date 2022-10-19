The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff Report | October 19, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

3:06 p.m. Police received a report at Riordan and Teresa that a city of Bella Vista truck did not stop when a child was getting off the school bus.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

1:37 p.m. Police received a report from Village Bible Church that someone was pretending to represent the church and scamming people out of money.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

10:10 a.m. Police arrested Lynette F. Curry, 37, in connection with expired vehicle license, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Jim's Old Fashion Service.

6:06 p.m. Police received a report on Basildon Circle that a man was looking in the back windows of someone's home. Extra patrol was assigned.

Thursday, Oct. 6

6:25 a.m. Police received a report on Poole Circle that construction workers were already working at this time of the morning. Police responded and told the crew about the noise ordinance.

Friday, Oct. 7

12:33 a.m. Police arrested Aaron Privett, 51, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of open container, driving on a suspended license, driving while intoxicated, DWI refusal, defective headlamp and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Riordan.

Saturday, Oct. 8

4:41 p.m. Police received a report on Merritt Drive that someone's mailbox was hit.

Sunday, Oct. 9

4:20 p.m. Police arrested Dario Ortizsantiago, 29, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at the Veterans Wall of Honor.

