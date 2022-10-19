Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold a cards and games party from noon-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Highlands United Methodist Church located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The party is open to everyone. Cost is $15 per person which includes raffle drawings, lunch, coffee, tea and water. This is a charity and scholarship benefit. Bring your own cards and/or games for play. Reservations are necessary and can be made by opening the website at bellavistagardenclub.com or calling Lucinda at 973-219-6216.

The club's next meeting will be held Oct. 26 at Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. with a meeting start time of 10 a.m. The presentation will be given by BVGC member Rich Fletcher (My Experiment in Least-Resistance Gardening -- Envision What You Want and Make Peace with What You Have). Linda Neymeyer will provide the Artistic Design of the Month and Tony LiCausi will present "What's New in Horticulture -- Winterizing the Garden." Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will host a special guest painter, Mary Kingslan Gibilisco, CDA, BFA, MS. Mary is a national decorative artist and teacher who teaches painting to students and artists across the United States and other countries.

She will teach a two-day painting seminar on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (RT 279) in Bella Vista. The cost for members is $30 per day and $50 per day for non-members.

On Friday she will teach painting a portrait of your choice on a 9 x 12 canvas. On Saturday, the class will be painting orchids on a vase on an 11 x 14 canvas. Attendees are asked to supply their own canvases.

Mary will be featuring Genesis oil paint which she will supply. Class attendees may supply their own oil paints or acrylics if they wish. Snacks and a potluck will be offered for both days

For more information on this seminar please text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main in Bentonville. Bob Shewmake will share how DNA evidence helped him determine "That's Not My Grandfather Anymore." The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild hosts Linda Bratten who will present her program entitled "My Story of Becoming an Art Quilter" at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in Sengal Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Bratten has been quilting since the 80's and is currently an online instructor for Craftsy and a National Educator for Baby Lock machines and products. She recently self-published a series of workbooks to enhance her Free Motion Machine Quilting classes along with creating several patterns and machine embroidery designs. Her work has been published in the Quilting Arts and Designs in Machine Embroidery magazines. Her "Peacock Shawl" was one of five semi-finalists in the Bernina/Threads Magazine Machine Embroidery Challenge.

Bratten will teach the "Pumpkin Spice Doodle Quilting Wall Hanging" Workshop from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Sengal Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church. Students will learn a variety of free motion designs to fill in simple shapes to create a whimsical wall hanging. Students will then use textile paints to add color into the piece and enhance the quilting. The workshop fee is $45 plus supplies which must be purchased prior to class. Register with Sharon Moravits 417-434-6943.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has the following upcoming class scheduled:

• Wednesday, Oct. 26, 9-11 a.m.: Building a Password Manager Using Excel -- Pete Opland.

There is a Help Clinic scheduled 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 5. All are held in Room 1001 of the Highland Crossings Center, which is located at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join in a walk on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks at 207 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Benton County Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, with social time at 5:30. The topic is "Ask a Master Gardener" with a panel of members answering questions about gardens. Meetings are open to the public and take place at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 NW 8th Street, Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

