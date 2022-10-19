Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

"Surviving the Holidays" is a GriefShare seminar helping participants prepare for the holidays and discover hope for the future. This will be held 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct 20, in the Church Library. GriefShare is a support group for those that have lost a loved one.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. for the last time this season on Sunday, Oct. 23, in the front church parking lot. All 2-, 3- and 4-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding.

Trunk or Treat will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This is an outdoor event. In case of rain there will be a drive through area for handing out candy. There will also be a photo opportunity display.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community both physically and spiritually.

Join Pastor Hass on Sundays at 9:45 a.m. in the church library to learn more about Bella Vista Lutheran Church. This is an opportunity to understand how the church operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to our members.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Exercise Group meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Baptist Church

Bella Vista Baptist Church will host its Annual Trunk or Treat 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There will be popcorn, bottled water and, of course, candy. There will be a bounce house and stuffed animal pond.

The third Operation Christmas Child Packing Party (children 10-15 years old) will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the church chapel.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts Senior Exercise classes at 1 p.m. on Monday (aerobics), Wednesday (walk aerobics) and Friday (yoga). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting in shape.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

Oct. 22: Singles Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the church to plan future activities. All singles are welcome.

Oct. 31: Outdoor No Tricks -- Just Treats from 5-7 p.m. in the church parking lot. The church supports the Teal Pumpkin Project.

United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista will hold a Trunk or Treat walk through event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the church parking lot. This is a gift to the whole community and everyone is welcome and encouraged to wear their best costumes and enjoy outside activities. For information please contact the church office at 479-855-1158.

Highlands United Methodist Church

Highlands United Methodist Church will host the inaugural lecture of the Ernest W. Grilk Lecture Series on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Cynthia Engstrom, daughter of Ernest and Gloria Grilk, will be the presenting theologian for this first in a series of lectures. Her presentation draws from the life of Christ, scripture and the teachings of Talmud commentator and Ethicist Emmanuel Levinas who, like Jesus, looks to the prophets and finds a wisdom of love as primordial and irrevocably, as call. This is a free educational event open to everyone in the community. The event will take place in the Fellowship Hall and refreshments will be served.

Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at Highlands Church. The front of the lot will be packed with decorated trunks, games and, of course, candy. This is a free family event and costumes are encouraged. Call 479-855-2277 with any questions. Highlands Church is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 240 families each month.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.