Photo submitted Glenn Carlson, of Emerson Monument Company, is shown in the Donovan/Nott cemetery in the Highlands area of Bella Vista on Sunday, Oc. 9. He was there to carefully inscribe the "1921" date of death on the gravestone of Cyrus Nott, who had the gravestone erected following his wife’s death in 1907, but no one had ever inscribed his own date of death after he died over 100 years ago. Carlson has done this kind of graveyard "art" for several decades, having followed in the footsteps of his father. This work was scheduled by the Bella Vista Historical Society and funded by Matt Nordick, of Valley Center, Kan., who is a direct descendant of Nott.

Print Headline: Artist in the graveyard

