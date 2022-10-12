Wooten woos crowd with Battle of Johnsonville

Jerry Wooten, Ph.D., signed copies of his book and was the speaker at the monthly meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table held at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 6.

His presentation to the 40 attendees covered the research he did for his doctoral dissertation, on which his book is based, about the significance of the Union supply depot at Johnsonville, Tenn., and the Battle of Johnsonville on Nov. 4-5, 1864.

Wooten received his Ph.D. in Public History from Middle Tennessee State University in 2015, while serving as manager of the Johnsonville State Historic Park. He is now the manager of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.

In his talk, Wooten gave credit to Jacob Frank Coonley, a photographer during the Civil War, for his excellent photos which, he said, capture "the raw appearance of the Johnsonville depot." The original plates for five of those images are in the Civil War photograph collection in the Library of Congress, which Wooten felt fortunate to have viewed while conducting his research.

He also credited, among others, Corporal Lorenzo D. Atwood of the 43rd Wisconsin regiment. While Wooten was manager of the park at Johnsonville, a visitor who happened to be one of Atwood's descendants surprised him with the donation of 44 original letters Atwood had written home to his wife during the war which, Wooten stated, gave "a fuller description of the area surrounding the depot from inside the facility."

The next meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the museum. The speaker will be author David Todd, who will be speaking on "Unsurpassed Courage and Fortitude: Studies in Civil War Documents."