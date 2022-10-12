The Weekly Vista obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022

Shirley Ann Newton

Shirley Ann Newton, 85, of Bella Vista, Ark., died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

She was born Dec. 21, 1936, on the Roswell Garst farm outside of Coon Rapids, Iowa, to Donald and Ramona Hicks. She married Duane Newton Aug. 2, 1969, in Coon Rapids. She graduated from Drake University and worked as an English teacher and school librarian with Hubbard-Radcliffe Schools. In her retirement, she moved to Bella Vista. She enjoyed playing golf, sewing beautiful quilts, reading, going to the pool, taking walks and shopping. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista.

She is survived by her sons, Tom (Becky) Newton of Windsor Heights, Iowa, Chris Newton of Springdale, Ark.; and twin grandchildren, Roy and Claire. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Zearing Cemetery. A reception at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Zearing, Iowa, was to follow the service.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Charles Edward Pippin

Charles Edward Pippin, 86, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sept. 30, 2022.

He was born March 13, 1936, to Arvel Pippin and Eunice Ferguson in Henryetta, Okla. He was retired from the Iron Workers of California and spent his free time fishing. He was also an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed collecting guns.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Pippin of Bella Vista; sons, Mike (Rachel) of Harrison, Ark., David (Sandi) of Dallas Texas; and five grandchildren.

Susan Jaye Rufo-Ewing

Susan Jaye Rufo-Ewing, 60, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital located in Springfield, Mo.

She was born in Lompoc, Calif., on Aug. 27, 1962, to Etta Lee Uhl and John Rufo. She enjoyed being outdoors while landscaping and nurturing all the plants and flowers in her yard and taking care of many outdoor animals. She enjoyed time at the beach. She had owned and operated Sunshine Landscaping and Garden Center located on Benton County 40 for many years, then transitioned to independent landscaping consulting and design. She enjoyed photography with interest in natural landscape, animals, insects, birds and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, TJ Igwebuike; and granddaughter, Eliora Igwebuike.

She is survied by her husband, Stan Ewing; her children. Jessi Schmidt (Thomas Igwebuike), Chas Schmidt, Nick Ewing (Rachel), Sarah Acosta (Warren), Alex Ewing; her siblings, Judy Stephens, Angy Rufo, Nancy Rufo; and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Epting Funeral Home Bentonville. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Hunt Chapel located in Rogers. Interment will follow at Bentonville Cemetery.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

George S. Stanley, III

George S. Stanley, III died peacefully Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark., surrounded by family.

He was born July 28, 1939, in Alexandria, La. He earned an architecture degree from Louisiana State University. He attained the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, where he served on multiple deployments overseas during the Vietnam War. He founded a successful architectural firm in suburban New Orleans and was a skilled artist and tennis player in his free time.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Bachman Stanley; three children, Lauren, Erin, Michael; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista on Oct. 3, 2022.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Norma Ubben

Norma Ubben, 74, died Oct. 2, 2022, in Gravette, Ark., after an 18-month battle with brain cancer.

She leaves behind six children and 14 grandchildren.

She was married to Ken Ubben. They built a home together and adopted four of their six children. She gave birth to her two oldest daughters, Jacquelyn and Stephanie and welcomed Marcus from Colombia, Thomas and Catie from India and David from Minneapolis. She traveled the world for her children and with her husband, took flying lessons, raised all kinds of animals and traveled to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and Joplin, Mo., after the 2011 tornado to help communities rebuild. She was a fixture in church ministry and teaching Sunday school. She sewed, knitted, baked and painted.

She was born in Chapin, Iowa and was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Kothenbeutel and Jesse Mabel Dodd Kothenbeutel.

A celebration of her life was held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista, Ark.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

