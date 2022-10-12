Settling back in at The Weekly Vista

Does everyone out there know that The Weekly Vista office staff is back on site after our 18-month work-from-home hiatus? We are! Some good feelings about that and some rolling-of-the-eyes feelings about that.

Boy was it wonderful to roll out of bed as you are and plop in a most comfortable sit-all-day chair! Showers whenever. No hair curling. No slow-moving-car traffic. No wasted pot of coffee. And the gas dollar savings -- yes! We got the job done. No interruption of newspaper print/online service. The doggies were happy. I was ecstatic. I truly enjoyed the 18 months at home full-time. I was safe. My gratitude to the hierarchy for ensuring our safety is deep.

New open office hours have been established. The door is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. We're still located at 13026 Frontage Road with a Bentonville 72712 address. We are in the cute little building between Cozy Heat and Hook, Line and Sinker bait shop.

So, I did a little redecorating of my little office area as we transitioned back, and it now feels as comfortable as home. Cozy and all me get big smiles on the way through the door. What I will miss big, big time is the floor to ceiling windows overlooking my lake and my birds. So many birds. Many, many kinds of birds. Bella Vista is a bird haven/heaven!

Kathy Lauver is back, too! But only for a short time. The girl is retiring. Sad, but great for her. She has fantastic new land and a new home waiting for her. She and her husband, Mike, are thrilled to start this new journey. She has been an instrumental part of The Weekly Vista staff for over five years, covering a lot of ground and also tackling portions of duties for our other weekly newspapers. She is efficient, hard-working and always shows up. We have had a wonderful working relationship and I will miss her dearly. You should stop by and see her before the big day. Her last day at the office will be Monday, Oct. 17. Send her off with thanks and well wishes for her next dance!

The entire staff would like to thank our weekly readers for the patience and understanding shown during the pandemic. We did miss the smiling faces that would stop by and the conversations we got into. We missed being able to sell you a newspaper in person and taking photos of hole-in-one golfers. We missed discussing our articles and taking story leads from you.

The door is always open, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stop by any time! Our email is always available, 24/7: [email protected]

• • •

Terri O'Byrne works for The Weekly Vista, wanders meanderingly, loves exclamation marks and creates dances out of moments and thoughts. Her writing is solely her opinion and view of life. She can be reached at [email protected]