Scoreboard

Golf Scores
Bella Vista Men's
Nine-Hole Golf Association
Berksdale, Oct. 5, 2022
Low Individual Net
A-FLIGHT
First -- Tim Hartney (33)
Second -- Bill Winzig (34)
Third (tie) -- Ken Bloese and Joe D'Anna (37)
B-FLIGHT
First (tie) -- Jack Doyle and Dale Schofield (35)
Third (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Dean Sobel (38)
C-FLIGHT
First -- Rod Alford (32)
Second (tie) -- Jim Smith and Mike Robinson (37)
D-FLIGHT
First -- Charles Hult (32)
Second -- Hilary Krueger (35)
Third (tie) -- John Baker and Michael Lehner (36)
• • •
