Scoreboard

by Staff Report | October 12, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.

Golf Scores

Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Berksdale, Oct. 5, 2022

Low Individual Net

A-FLIGHT

First -- Tim Hartney (33)

Second -- Bill Winzig (34)

Third (tie) -- Ken Bloese and Joe D'Anna (37)

B-FLIGHT

First (tie) -- Jack Doyle and Dale Schofield (35)

Third (tie) -- Paul Nelson and Dean Sobel (38)

C-FLIGHT

First -- Rod Alford (32)

Second (tie) -- Jim Smith and Mike Robinson (37)

D-FLIGHT

First -- Charles Hult (32)

Second -- Hilary Krueger (35)

Third (tie) -- John Baker and Michael Lehner (36)

• • •

Print Headline: Scoreboard

