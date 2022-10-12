Salon moves to new location

Karen Franken has relocated her salon, August Jane, to 620 West Lancashire Blvd.

Franken previously operated August Jane for three years across from CVS on Bella Vista Way. Before that she ran Hair By Karen for six years.

"I had a love for hair and just had a knack for it," she said, adding she has been doing hair for about 18 years now.

The salon has five stylists, an aesthetician who does facials and a lady who does reiki and chakra, Franken said.

"Everyone here has lots of experience," she said. The stylists have a minimum of 17 years experience.

"I feel like we have learned so much from each other because we have such different experiences," she said. "We try to place the client with the person that works best for them, because we each have our expertise in different areas."

Before starting her career in the beauty industry, Franken worked at the Pea Ridge School District for seven years. She handled Title I and was ESL coordinator. Before that she worked for Walmart for six years in insurance, she said.

As for what she enjoys about her current passion, she said, "I love making the client feel better about themselves when they leave here and look their best. I love the interaction with the client, the conversations."

Asked about the salon's customer base, she said, "We have all ages, all wants and needs. It's a big variety."

Services offered include cuts, color, perms, roller sets, curling iron sets, waxing, facials, dermaplaning, microneedling, chakra and reiki, lash lifts and tints and chemical peels.

Franken noted services are by appointment only because the salon is very busy.

"We just have an awesome team here with great experience and great customer service," she said.

The salon derives its name from Franken's two granddaughters' middle names: Maya Jane and Molly August.