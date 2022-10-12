The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Prints Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Salon moves to new location

by Rachel Dickerson | October 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The staff of August Jane Salon includes (front) Veronica Ford; (middle, from left) Kali Bartlett; Toni Lott; Heidi Jones; (back, from left) Beth Chapman; owner Karen Franken; Kari Gorton.

Karen Franken has relocated her salon, August Jane, to 620 West Lancashire Blvd.

Franken previously operated August Jane for three years across from CVS on Bella Vista Way. Before that she ran Hair By Karen for six years.

"I had a love for hair and just had a knack for it," she said, adding she has been doing hair for about 18 years now.

The salon has five stylists, an aesthetician who does facials and a lady who does reiki and chakra, Franken said.

"Everyone here has lots of experience," she said. The stylists have a minimum of 17 years experience.

"I feel like we have learned so much from each other because we have such different experiences," she said. "We try to place the client with the person that works best for them, because we each have our expertise in different areas."

Before starting her career in the beauty industry, Franken worked at the Pea Ridge School District for seven years. She handled Title I and was ESL coordinator. Before that she worked for Walmart for six years in insurance, she said.

As for what she enjoys about her current passion, she said, "I love making the client feel better about themselves when they leave here and look their best. I love the interaction with the client, the conversations."

Asked about the salon's customer base, she said, "We have all ages, all wants and needs. It's a big variety."

Services offered include cuts, color, perms, roller sets, curling iron sets, waxing, facials, dermaplaning, microneedling, chakra and reiki, lash lifts and tints and chemical peels.

Franken noted services are by appointment only because the salon is very busy.

"We just have an awesome team here with great experience and great customer service," she said.

The salon derives its name from Franken's two granddaughters' middle names: Maya Jane and Molly August.

Print Headline: Salon moves to new location

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT