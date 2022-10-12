POA assessment going up

Just hours before the meeting that would announce the results of the recent assessment election for members of the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, a post went up on the organization's Facebook page encouraging members to vote. The post said that less than 100 votes were needed to reach quorum and avoid a second vote that would cost $40,000.

Later that same day, the meeting held to announce results was live streamed and the announcement was made that the increase of $3 per improved lot had passed.

The announcement, made a little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, was read by Richard Ritschel, the chair of the Election Committee, at a special meeting held at Lakepoint Event Center.

Ritschel said that 18,527 Class A votes, or 50.46% of eligible ballots, were cast to satisfy the quorum requirement of 50% of possible votes.

Class A ballots were sent to owners of all lots, including owners of undeveloped lots whose assessments were not affected.

The board had already voted to hold a second election if quorum was not met and the majority of the votes cast were in favor of the increase. Voters, and the POA administration, were able to see the number of votes cast, but not the direction of the votes.

According to the governing documents, 51% of cast Class A votes must be in favor to approve the proposal.

The final numbers were 9765 votes, or 52.71%, approved the increase. There were 8,580 votes against and 161 votes abstained.

Class B voters were also required to approve. There were 50 Class B votes all assigned to Cooper Communities, the developer of Bella Vista. All 50 were to approve the increase.

The increase will go into effect on March 1, which is exactly three years after the most recent increase of $13 for improved lots. The governing documents require three years between each assessment increase.

"I am very pleased the Bella Vista POA membership approved this modest increase in assessments," Board Chairman David Brandenburg said. "With this increase, we will be able to keep our amenity usage fees reasonable for three more years. Additionally, we plan to continue to improve and expand the numerous amenities we already offer to our membership. I would like to thank the membership for their support in making Bella Vista an outstanding place to live and play."

Historically, the POA board has had difficulty raising assessments since each must be approved by the membership. In 2001, an assessment increase created the two-tier system with different assessments for improved and unimproved lots. At that time, the city was not incorporated and the POA was providing municipal services including street work, police and fire. The 2001 increase was $10 for improved lots and $2 for unimproved lots, raising them to $24 and $16.

In spite of several attempts, the next increase wasn't approved until 2020. At that point there were two elections within a few months. The first one in November of 2019 met quorum and a slight majority approved the new assessment but the majority was only 50.07% and over 51% was needed.

Two days later, at a regular board meeting, a new assessment effort was announced. The new proposal raised the assessment for an improved property by $13 to $37 a month. Unimproved lots were not affected and their fees remained $16 a month. With that increase, a new fee schedule was announced that removed the fees to use many Bella Vista amenities, although golf fees were only lowered, not abolished.

On Jan. 16, 2020, the results were announced. A quorum was met with 18,844 votes or 54.39% received.

There were 9,957 votes in favor of the increase, representing 52.74% of voters and 8,832 votes (47.26%) were against the increase.