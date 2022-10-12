OPINION: Observations of the Ladies PGA tourney

It was my privilege to serve as a volunteer hole captain at the recent LPGA Tournament held Sept. 17-25, at the Pinnacle Golf Course in Rogers. It was a good experience, so I decided to share with you some of my personal observations/impressions.

Walmart and the P&G organization have improved the tournament in each of the 16 years they and over 25 other groups have sponsored it. I heard a few other volunteers offer a few personal criticisms, but I do not have any against the tournament. I felt those in leadership did an outstanding job in arranging the tournament and meeting the needs of everyone involved. They deserve a big thank you for a job well done.

I also would like to praise the spectators this year. They have really improved in their knowledge of golf etiquette, so it made the jobs of hole marshals very simple this year. They also deserve a big thank you for their support.

On the other hand, I would like to offer some other observations that you may find interesting -- no, not exactly on golf, for I am not much of an expert on the sport, but about the people involved. I am offering no criticisms, positive or negative, just observations.

First of all, it is impossible to miss the intensity and concentration of these women golfers. It was obvious that they all have worked very hard at their profession and wanted to win. During the two days of the pro-am part of the tournament, the professionals mingled with the amateurs, did not hesitate to talk with the hole marshals, and sometimes even spoke with a spectator. That was not the case during the tournament. It was next to impossible to talk with either a professional golfer or a caddy while they competed in the tournament. For the most part, you just got out of their way.

Watching the professional golf women tee off was fascinating. All of them (an interesting statistic) addressed the ball the same way and hit it the same way. That is not to say they all hit the ball straight every time; it is to say they all practiced and executed their swings the same way. This means they had to make contact with the golf ball almost perfectly. Being off even a fraction of an inch (maybe even a fraction of a quarter of an inch) would mean a bad tee shot, but each professional hit the ball so well the balls went in the same trajectory -- high -- so high, they almost kissed the clouds and returned with back spin to stop the ball immediately upon landing. I was amazed and wished I could hit a golf ball like that at least once every game of golf.

It also was interesting to watch the interaction between various professional golfers and the amateurs during the pro-am. Some professionals always allowed the amateurs to hit first; others always hit first, and one even insisted that the amateurs not even enter the tee box until she had hit the ball. That says something interesting about a person's attitude.

I also noticed how people interacted with others around them. Most of the spectators mingled with one another graciously, obviously sharing the common bond of golf. It was great watching fathers and grandfathers (and some mothers) escort their children around the course.

I also noticed a few volunteers accompanying the golfers during the tournament who apparently had some issues. Most would lift up the rope at the tee box and enter, but a small few just put out a foot and stomped on the rope with a scowl on their faces as they entered the tee box. They obviously did not worry about who had to make sure the rope was properly in place when they left.

I did find fault with the media. Apparently, no one oversees what they do. Although there are a lot of caring media people who are courteous and respectful in their professions, there also are too many who are not. Some would run their golf carts right in front of the golfers, refuse to wait until a golfer hit before driving by, and too often attempted to take pictures with huge cameras right in the face of a golfer trying to hit the ball straight. Someone needs to give a few media people a course in manners.

One of nicest things I witnessed came on Saturday when a little preschool girl, apparently with her father, stopped a professional golfer and gave her a card. The professional read the card and immediately walked over to her bag and retrieved a golf ball, which she signed, and then returned to the little girl and gave it to her. Although waiting her turn to tee off, that golfer took the time to talk with the little girl and to leave her with a much desired prize. That little girl may well remember that experience the rest of her life, and if she doesn't, I can assure you her father will.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.