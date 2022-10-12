Museum quilt raffle fundraiser

Photo submitted This queen size quilt, donated by Judy Edwards of Bella Vista, is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 and may be purchased at the museum. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

