The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Prints Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Museum quilt raffle fundraiser

October 12, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted This queen-sized quilt, donated by Judy Edwards of Bella Vista, is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 and may be purchased at the museum. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Photo submitted This queen size quilt, donated by Judy Edwards of Bella Vista, is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 and may be purchased at the museum. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Photo submitted This queen size quilt, donated by Judy Edwards of Bella Vista, is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 and may be purchased at the museum. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Photo submitted This queen size quilt, donated by Judy Edwards of Bella Vista, is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5 and may be purchased at the museum. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Print Headline: Museum quilt raffle fundraiser

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT