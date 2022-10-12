Mark Your Calendar Week of Sept. 21

• The Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 30 in the parking lot of Village Center at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community, while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Oct. 12-19

• The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild of Bella Vista presents its 2nd Annual Online Quilt Auction beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 through 8 p.m. Oct. 19. Guild members are offering over 100 new quilted items for auction. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website at getabidauctions.com/calicocutups. Be sure to visit often.

Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. The primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund the guild's annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, charitable donations and monthly educational programs and workshops. For additional information, send an email to [email protected]

Oct. 12-16

• Oct. 12-16 is the Big Sugar Creek Watershed Cleanup. This is an effort to clear debris that would be washed through storm drains following rain storms, as these drains flow unfiltered directly into creeks. Supplies can be picked up at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd. Trash can be dropped off at the POA's Water Quality Lab located at 410 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Oct. 18

• Senior Safety Academy (SALT) will share a free presentation from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church located at 1990 Forest Hills Dr. It will be a day of interesting and informative seminars on topics such as: identity theft, local scams, community safety and awareness and cyber crimes as well as Q&A session with local law enforcement officials. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided to registered attendees. Please register to ensure a spot. For more information and registration please call 479-855-0272.

Oct. 20

• The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the parking lot of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. This is a drive-thru event. Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

Nov. 5

• St. Bernard Women's Club's Annual Holiday Bazaar returns this year from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Parish Hall. The annual bazaar features handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, florals, a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. Breakfast will feature hand-made cinnamon rolls and coffee and lunch includes chicken noodle soup or chili, a pulled pork sandwich, pie and iced tea or coffee. Carry outs will also be available.