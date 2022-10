What a pitiful presentation to the residents of Bella Vista made by The Vista in Monday nights "Mayor's Forum.

What a lack of responsibility by City of Bella Vista to not offer a better alternative. What a first failure of all three candidates for not demanding a more inclusive platform for the people they choose to work for. How fortunate for the two hundred or so let into Lakepoint who can choose a BV mayor by something better than a personally presented biography.

Denise Griggs

Bella Vista