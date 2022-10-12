Garden Club awards three scholarships

The Bella Vista Garden Club awarded each of three students a $4,000 scholarship on Sept. 28. Members of the club work hard year-round to raise funds for the Bella Vista Garden Club Dorothy Wallace Scholarships. Fundraisers include the Annual Spring and Fall Plant Sales, Bi-Annual Garden Tours and the Annual Card Party in March.

Scholarship recipients are Megan Exner, Hannah Cravens and River Dean.

Exner attended Northwest Arkansas Community College prior to transferring to the University of Arkansas. She is a junior with a 3.5 GPA. Her focus is on Plant Pathology and this past summer she completed a three-month Fruit Production Internship in Clarksville. She is a Master Gardener.

Cravens is from Hagarville and a first generation college student. Her family owns a farm where they raise chickens and goats in addition to fruits and vegetables. She has a 3.5 GPA and is a member of the University of Arkansas Honors College. She has worked at the UA Fruit Station in Clarksville for the past four years. Her primary interest is in preserving native plants and ecosystems.

Dean is originally from east Arkansas and has accumulated many honors: National Society of Collegiate Scholars, National Society of Leadership and Success Chancellors List and the Dean's List National Honor Society. He holds a GPA of 3.939. His interest lies in agriculture and ecological sustainability, plant pathology, microbiome communities and the synthesis of plant metabolites and their function. His goal is to continue on into graduate school.