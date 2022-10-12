Concordia history presented at museum

A group of Concordia residents attended a presentation about the 50-year history of Concordia on Oct. 3 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Angie Rader, a docent at the museum and a former activities director at Concordia, gave the presentation.

She said John Cooper Sr. and his younger brother Dr. Ed Cooper had the idea for Concordia after Ed's wife Sara Jane read an article about retirement centers that seniors could live in from retirement until end of life. In 1968, Dr. Ed Cooper and head of engineering Jim Gore started looking for land and found 26 acres overlooking a new golf course.

Dr. Ed Cooper estimated he needed 65,000 square feet to serve a community of 25,000, which he predicted the population would be in 2000. He wanted to build a retirement center with luxury apartments, a medical center, a pharmacy, a hospital and a nursing home, Rader said.

She added that in January 1971 The Weekly Vista reported the first building was to be a pharmacy and medical office, with the second phase consisting of 144 luxury apartments and a large central building. By June 1971, the first building was operational, and by October, the second phase was announced as being under construction. The third phase, a hospital, was to be built in 1972 to 1974, she said.

When the facility was 50% complete in August 1972, the owners hired the first administrator and activities director and started advertising all over the U.S., she said. Dr. Ed Cooper recruited an executive chef from Boston to provide elegant dining for the residents. Two breakfasts were served -- an early one for the golfers and fishermen and a late one for those who wanted to sleep later. Dinner was a four-course meal, she said, and for special occasions there were ice sculptures. The executive chef left in 1974, and in subsequent years the fine dining was replaced by buffet-style dining and a salad bar.

"At the time, residents were not happy about this, but came around," she said.

In 1976 the Bella Vista Hospital opened, she said. Dr. Ed Cooper decided he wanted out of the business. Joe Basore took over and became president of Elcare, the corporation that ran Concordia. Concordia had been losing money at the time, but Basore made changes and by the time he left in 1981, it was making a profit. Then Concordia was sold to Christian Services and Scholarships Inc. of Dallas, Texas, for $6 million. In 1986 it was sold again to United Health Inc. It has changed hands several times and is now owned by Roots Living, she said.

In 1983, Concordia Catered Living was built with 20 apartments for residents who need a little assistance.

Rader said since 1974 the Association of Concordia Residents has held a monthly meeting. The group has made many donations to the benefit of the facility, she said, including the flag and flag pole in front of the administration building and a satellite dish. The group has also raised money to help families with gifts at Christmas time, she said.

In 2010, she said, Concordia installed the rock waterfall next to the entrance, and in 2014, the facility began putting up lights at Christmas time and music that would sync with a vehicle's radio.

"Sadly, they have been off since covid, but hopefully they will be on again soon," she said.

Rader concluded, "(Concordia) has gone on for 50 years and I know it will go on for another 50 years."