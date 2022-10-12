Commission approves expansion of Street Department building

The Bella Vista Planning Commission took steps to allow the city to continue with its plan to expand its former Fire Station No. 3 for use as an inclement weather services building for the Bella Vista Street Department.

The action was taken during the Commission's regular session held Monday at the District Court Building.

The expansion will allow the Street Department to add storage for salt and sand at the back of the building, located at 201 Glasgow Rd., for use in the western half of the city during inclement weather.

In a letter to the Commission, David Gilbert, with Plymouth Engineering of Lowell, wrote, "We are currently pursuing approval of the large-scale development plans for an addition to the building located at 201 Glasgow Rd. This property formerly served as Bella Vista Fire Station #3, and is now occupied by the Street Department. It is the hope of the Street Department to use this safety services building as a forward station from which to deploy plows and de-icing trucks in the event of freezing precipitation, in order to improve response time and the safety of the streets of the City."

Three agenda items connected to the project were voted on by the Commission with each receiving unanimous approval.

The first was a zoning variance request on parking setbacks and perimeter landscaping requirements. The second was a waiver request on intersection distancing requirements and the third sought approval for the project as a large-scale development.

The zoning variance request was asking for existing parking spaces already located within the front building setback to remain, along with existing vehicular spaces which are being converted to 2-wheeled motorized spaces and bicycle spaces.

Compliance with the current section of code would require removal of the pavement and parking spaces, which are already in short supply at the location, and would hinder movement of Street Department vehicles into and around the building.

The same issues would be incurred if the city had to meet the frontage landscape buffer requirement.

"This usage represents a small addition and continuation of an existing, nonconforming use," Gilbert wrote in his letter. "The proposed use will improve the safety of the City's streets, by allowing for more rapid deployment of staff and equipment to reduce icing of those streets in the western part of the City. We believe the impact from the requested waivers, if granted, will be minimal and that the project as proposed will be beneficial to the city and its residents overall."

After approving the three requests, the Commission then entertained a zoning variance request by applicants Kent and Clara Darracq on the R-1 minimum front setback for a structure they proposed to build at 15 Bronte Lane.

The structure, a one-family home between two adjoining lots owned by the applicants, would require a septic system. To meet Arkansas Department of Health septic design and placement requirements, and to limit grade alterations, the applicants proposed pushing the development 7.5 feet from the western property boundary.

The vote by the Commission ended in a 3-3 tie, meaning denial of the request.

In a similar vote, the Commission denied a zoning variance request on the R-1 minimum rear setback for a proposed structure located at 12 Devonshire Lane.

The applicants, Kendall and Karisa Pope, were seeking approval to reduce the minimum 15-foot rear setback by 5 feet to establish a 10-foot rear setback.

The Commission also approved a request by applicant George Baca in order to bring an existing culvert into compliance in order to achieve a right-of-way/access drive permit at his 25 Devizis Drive residence.

Also heard by the Commission was a request to rezone a parcel located near Buckstone Drive and Ventnor Drive from R-1, Residential, Single-Family District to R-O, Residential Office District, by applicant John B. Coats.

The Commission voted to send the item to the City Council with a recommendation to approve the request.

Also approved by the Commission with a unanimous vote was a large-scale development for the Property Owners Association's new Member Services Building to be located near Kingsdale Lane. The POA is proposing placing the new structure where a parking lot is located with green space and parking, pedestrian accommodations providing connectivity with trails to the north and south as well as safe direction for traffic flow.

The Planning Commission's next work session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 4:30 p.m. and the next regular session will be Monday, Nov. 14, with the start time being switched from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.